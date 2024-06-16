How to watch today's Philadelphia Waterdogs vs Maryland Whipsnakes Premier League Lacrosse game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League Lacrosse game between the Philadelphia Waterdogs and the Maryland Whipsnakes, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The Philadelphia Waterdogs and the Maryland Whipsnakes are ready to face off to start a thrilling Premier League Lacrosse game on June 16, 2024, at 3:00 pm ET.

The Waterdogs have zero wins and one loss so far this season and have scored eleven points, need to work on their faceoff strategy after giving Zach Currier too many chances against the Archers in Albany.

The 0-2 Whips, meanwhile, are coming to Philadelphia to compete with the Waterdogs. They have 22 points and are trying to turn their luck around. So far this season, Maryland has lost to two other teams in the Eastern Conference. If they lose to Philadelphia again, they will be 0-3 and have a big gap to make up.

Philadelphia Waterdogs vs Maryland Whipsnakes: Date and Kick-off Time

The epic Premier League Lacrosse matchup between the Philadelphia Waterdogs and the Maryland Whipsnakes is set to take place on June 16 2024, at 3:00 pm ET, at Villanova Stadium, in Villanova, Pennsylvania.

Date June 26 2024 Time 3:00 pm ET / 12:00 pm PT Venue Villanova Stadium Location Villanova, Pennsylvania

How to watch Philadelphia Waterdogs vs Maryland Whipsnakes Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage Premier League Lacrosse matchup between the Philadelphia Waterdogs and the Maryland Whipsnakes live on ESPN+ Streaming Platform.

Philadelphia Waterdogs vs Maryland Whipsnakes Team News

Philadelphia Waterdogs Team News

Michael Sowers has 11 points so far this season with four 1-point goals and seven assists.

Dillon Ward has saved 50% of shots he faced through two appearances so far this season.

Maryland Whipsnakes Team News

TJ Malone has been the Whipsnakes leading attacker with eight points on five 1-point goals and three assists.

Brendan Krebs has recorded 23 saves and a 12.7 scores against average.