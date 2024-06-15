How to watch today's Philadelphia Waterdogs vs Boston Cannons Premier League Lacrosse game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League Lacrosse game between the Philadelphia Waterdogs and the Boston Cannons, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The Philadelphia Waterdogs are set to face the Boston Cannons in a high-voltage Premier League Lacrosse action on June 15, 2024, at 12:30 pm ET.

The Cannons gained some momentum with a win over the Maryland Whipsnakes, whereas the 'Dogs are still looking for their initial victory of the season following losing to the Archers in Albany and then having a bye week in Charlotte.

In only a few seasons of competition, the Waterdogs and Cannons quickly became bitter rivals. They competed in the most famous game in the history of the Championship Series. Boston won in overtime to get back at them for losing in the semifinals last summer. Both teams have now moved into the Eastern Conference, which means that the rivalry will only get worse.

The Boston Cannons are 1-1 in the Eastern Conference. They have scored 25 goals and given up 28. The Philadelphia Waterdogs, on the other hand, still haven't won a game this season and are 0-1 with 11 goals scored as well as 12 goals allowed.

Philadelphia Waterdogs vs Boston Cannons: Date and Kick-off Time

The Philadelphia Waterdogs will take on the Boston Cannons to start a thrilling Premier League Lacrosse game on 15 June 2024, at 12:30 pm ET, at Villanova Stadium, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Date 15 June 2024 Time 12:30 pm ET Venue Villanova Stadium Location Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

How to watch Philadelphia Waterdogs vs Boston Cannons Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage Premier League Lacrosse game between the Philadelphia Waterdogs and the Boston Cannons live on ABC TV Channel and ESPN+ Streaming Platform.

Boston Philadelphia Waterdogs vs Boston Cannons Team News

Philadelphia Waterdogs Team News

Michael Sowers has 3 points and 2 assists, demonstrating his creativity.

Connor Kelly has shot 11 times and scored 3 one-point goals.

Waterdogs goalie Dillon Ward has participated in one game, recording a 42% save percentage including 8 saves and a 12.3 goals-against average, providing key defense.

Boston Cannons Team News

Asher Nolting was impressive with 10 points and 8 assists, demonstrating his leadership skills.

Marcus Holman has contributed offensively with 5 one-point goals off 16 shots.

A competent netminder, Colin Kirst has appeared in two games with a 50% save percentage, 27 saves, and 14 goals-against average.