South American Youth Football Championship
How to watch today's Venezuela U20 vs Chile U20 Copa Sudamericano U20 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Copa Sudamericano U20 match between Venezuela U20 and Chile U20, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Venezuela will take on Chile in the Copa Sudamericano U20 group stage game at the Metropolitano Stadium on Thursday.

Venezuela and Chile are part of Group A which also has Paraguay, Peru and Uruguay. Venezuela got into the final stage in the 2023 edition of the tournament and will be hoping they can at least repeat that performance this year.

Chile, meanwhile, ended the group stage in fourth place last time out. They will be confident of delivering a much better display this time around.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Venezuela U20 vs Chile U20 online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on VIX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Venezuela U20 vs Chile U20 kick-off time

South American Youth Football Championship - CONMEBOL Championship U20 Grp. A

The match will be played at the Metropolitano Stadium on Thursday, with kick-off at 6.30pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Venezuela U20 team news

Under Ricardo Valiño's leadership, the squad features a balanced mix of talent, with 12 players from international clubs and 11 representing local teams.

A key figure in the lineup is Kevin Andrade, who plays for Brazilian club Fortaleza and is a regular in the senior squad.

Chile U20 team news

Chile have a solid squad all set to compete at the Copa U20 Sudamericano and they will be hoping to deliver a much better performance compared to the group stage exit in 2023.

Form

VEN
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/11
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

CHL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
2/6
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Head-to-Head Record

VEN

Last 2 matches

CHL

2

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

3

Goals scored

1
Games over 2.5 goals
1/2
Both teams scored
1/2

Standings

Useful links

