How to watch today's Utah Royals vs Bay FC NWSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NWSL match between Utah Royals and Bay FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Utah Royals will be desperate for points as they host Bay FC in the NWSL at the America First Field on Friday.

The hosts are rock bottom in the standings, having only managed to win two out of their 16 fixtures so far. Bay are nine points ahead in eighth place and have three wins in their last five matches. This should be a fairly straightforward task for the visitors but the Royals will be hoping to pull off an upset.

Utah Royals vs Bay FC kick-off time

Date: August 23, 2024 Kick-off time: 9.30 pm ET Venue: America First Field

The match will be played at the America First Field on Friday, with kick-off at 9.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Utah Royals vs Bay FC online - TV channels & live streams

The match and its highlights will be shown on NWSL+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Utah Royals team news

The Royals have no fresh injury concerns to deal with ahead of their NWSL game against Bay on Friday.

Hannah Betfort, Ally Sentnor, and Michele Vasconcelos are all expected to feature in the matchday squad as they chase points to get off the bottom of the table.

Utah Royals possible XI: Haught; Burns, Del Fava, Tejada, Pogarch; Foederer, Nyberg; Mozingo, Sentnor, Monaghan; Betfort.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Haught, Nelson, Roque Defenders: Griffitts, Flynn, Del Fava, Burns, Merrick, Pogarch, Tejada, Riehl, Dorsey Midfielders: Nyberg, Henry, Fraser, Tagliaferri, Cluff, Foederer, Gray Forwards: Monaghan, Vasconcelos, Sentnor, Onumonu, Mozingo, Tucker, Betfort, Tanaka

Bay FC team news

Racheal Kundananji, Asisat Oshoala and Lysianne Proulx have all returned to the squad following the conclusion of their international commitments.

With no injuries to worry about, Bay should be able to field a strong lineup for this fixture.

Bay FC possible XI: Rowland; Dydasco, Menges, Beattie, Malonson; Bailey, Pickett, Anderson; Boade, Oshoala, Kundananji.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rowland, Lowder, Allen, Proulx Defenders: King, Dydasco, Menges, Beattie, Brewster, Malonson, Pickett, Moreau, Sharples Midfielders: Doms, Castellanos, Shepherd, Conti, Anderson, Bailey, Loera Forwards: Marfo, Oshoala, Kundananji, Camberos, Boade, Hill

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition June 2024 Bay 0-1 Utah Royals NWSL

