How to watch the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Live Stream PGA Tour Golf, TV Channel

The PGA Tour's second signature event of 2025 tees off this week with the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, featuring an elite field of 80 professionals and 80 amateurs competing at one of golf's most iconic venues.

Tournament Details

Date January 30 - February 2, 2025 Venue Pebble Beach Golf Links Location Pebble Beach, CA Purse $20,000,000 Live Stream Fubo (Try for free!)

How to Watch

All times Eastern (EST):

Thursday, January 30

3:00 PM - 7:00 PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

Friday, January 31

3:00 PM - 7:00 PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

Saturday, February 1

1:00 PM - 3:00 PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

3:00 PM - 7:00 PM: CBS

Sunday, February 2

1:00 PM - 3:00 PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

3:00 PM - 6:30 PM: CBS

Tournament Format

The tournament will feature both professional and amateur golfers competing at:

Pebble Beach Golf Links (par 72, 6,802 yards)

Spyglass Hill (par 72, 7,026 yards)

Players will rotate between the two courses for the first two rounds. The professionals will finish the tournament with the final two rounds at Pebble Beach.

Featured Players

Both Scottie Scheffler and Jordan Spieth are making their 2025 PGA TOUR debuts this week after returning from injuries. Rory McIlroy is also set to make his first TOUR start of the season.

Wyndham Clark returns as defending champion, looking to become the first player to win back-to-back at Pebble Beach since 2009-10. Clark secured his victory last year after shooting a spectacular third-round 60, though the event was shortened to 54 holes.

