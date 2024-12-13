How to watch WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event: Start time, date, match card, and live stream details

Make sure you catch a blast from WWE’s past this December as the iconic Saturday Night's Main Event returns

The period after the Survivor Series and before Royal Rumble (December and January) is usually a quiet time for the WWE and wrestling fans, but not this year. Saturday Night's Main Event, which launched initially 39 years ago on NBC, returns in a blaze of glory on Saturday, December 14. The canvas-crashing action is being held at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York, the same venue where the inaugural SNME event occurred in the mid-1980s.

Saturday Night's Main Event originally hit our screens in 1985, replacing Saturday Night Live in its late timeslot on several occasions throughout the year. It proved to be a massive hit during the early days, and ratings soared, with popular grappling greats such as Hulk Hogan and Ultimate Warrior making regular appearances. Flagging interest brought an end to the initial broadcast run in 1992, but the format would be revived for five shows between 2006-2008, with stars such as John Cena, Triple H, Batista and Edge entertaining the masses.

As part of a 5-year agreement with NBC, which saw WWE SmackDown move from Fox to USA Network, it was announced earlier this year that Saturday Night's Main Event would return once again for a third run and air quarterly, starting with the December 14 show. Once again, the cream of the current wrestling crop are expected to play starring roles.

A number of match-ups have been confirmed for the ring extravaganza in Uniondale, including Cody Rhodes taking on Kevin Owens for the Undisputed WWE Championship. The rivalry has been growing between the pair since Rhodes decided to team up with their common foe, Roman Reigns, at WWE Bad Blood. This relaunch of Saturday Night's Main Event special will also see the crowning of the inaugural WWE Women’s United States Champion. The tournament to decide who will face off for the belt on December 14, began in mid-November and has been/is being held across a number of episodes of SmackDown. Rumours have also been doing the rounds that the likes of The Rock, John Cena and Randy Orton may be present on the night, in some shape or form.

Let GOAL show you everything you need to know about how to watch the upcoming WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, including the event card, timings, and streaming links.

When is WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event?

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event takes place on Saturday, December 14 and airs as follows around the globe (times are approx):

Country Show starts United States 8:00 pm ET United Kingdom 1:00 am GMT (Sunday) Saudi Arabia 3:00 am AST (Sunday) Australia 11:00 am AEST (Sunday) India 5:30 am IST (Sunday)

Where is WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event?

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event returns to the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York, the venue which staged the inaugural SNME show back in 1985. The Nassau Coliseum is a multi-purpose indoor arena in Uniondale, Nassau County, New York, on Long Island. Opened in 1972, the Coliseum occupies a former Army airfield, later an Air Force base. It’s now used for sporting events, concerts and large exhibitions and can hold a capacity of up to 15,000 spectators, depending on the event.

The New York Islanders of NHL fame played at the Coliseum from 1972 to 2015 before moving to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. However, they repeatedly returned and played at the Coliseum between 2018 and 2021. The venue was also the home of the NBA’s New York Nets from 1972 to 1977. The Brooklyn Nets' NBA G League (NBA Development League) team, the Long Island Nets, are currently the building's main tenants.

The Coliseum has been a mainstay of WWE for over 30 years, hosting Raw and SmackDown numerous times, as well as SummerSlam 2002 and the promotion's first all-women's pay-per-view event, Evolution, in 2018. The Uniondale venue also hosted its first AEW pay-per-view, Worlds End, in December last year.

How to watch and stream WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event will air live on NBC from 8.00 pm ET as a 2-hour special and simulstream on Peacock, the home of live WWE streaming. The show is an NBC Network special and not a Premium Live Event, so it will not be aired live on the WWE Network globally. However, following a recent update, fans worldwide can watch the event on the WWE YouTube channel. You’ll only need Peacock Premium to catch all the action, which costs just $7.99 monthly.

Another great streaming service that will let you watch the show live is Fubo. Fubo packages start at $79.99 a month ($30 off your first month right now), and they offer all-inclusive free 7-day trials before you pay. Fubo’s massive streaming plans carry up to 200+ channels, and you can get even more depending on your location. For avid sports fans, Fubo is the ultimate choice as it provides access to the most popular sports, including NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL & MLS. Additionally, international soccer fans can enjoy some of the world’s most popular leagues, such as the Premier League and La Liga. Most Fubo plans allow you to stream on up to 10 devices simultaneously.

How to watch WWE Saturday Night's Main Event with a VPN

If WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event isn't available to watch live in your area or if you're travelling, you can use a VPN to tune into the action from wherever you are. A VPN creates a secure connection that lets you bypass geographical restrictions and access your favourite streaming services from anywhere.

We highly recommend using NordVPN, but you can check out our detailed VPN guide for other options, too.

How to get WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event tickets

Tickets are still available for WWE Saturday Night's Main Event on Saturday, December 14, at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, with prices currently ranging from $80-425 on Ticketmaster.

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event match card