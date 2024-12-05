How to watch the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Weekend schedule, TV channels, streaming links & more

The race at Yas Island brings down the curtain on a thrilling F1 season

2024 has been a record-breaking F1 season with the most GPs (24) ever raced in a calendar year. So with 23 races done and dusted, we’ve just got one more to go. Following last week’s Qatar Grand Prix in Doha, the F1 teams and drivers make the short trip across the Persian Gulf to the United Arab Emirates for the season finale on Sunday, December 8.

Despite being one of the newest additions to the F1 schedule, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix has rapidly become one of the most eagerly anticipated events on the motor racing calendar each year, with the night-time finish adding a touch of spice and wonderment to the occasion.

Max Verstappen may have wrapped up his fourth successive F1 driver’s title already, but the Red Bull maestro won’t be resting on his laurels just yet and is guaranteed to keep his foot firmly on the gas around the Yas Marina Circuit.

Verstappen looked to be cruising to the 2024 F1 title after winning 7 of the first ten races this year, but a mid-season dip gave his title rivals a glimmer of hope. However, after a 5-month wait for a win, a stunning victory in Sao Paulo (after starting 17th on the grid) helped settle Verstappen’s (and Red Bull’s) nerves.

Max Verstappen has also recently dominated during the season curtain-closer, winning four consecutive times in Abu Dhabi. If Verstappen takes the chequered flag again at Yas Island, he will become the top-joint most successful driver in Abu Dhabi history with five wins, tying with Lewis Hamilton.

Charles Leclerc finished second to Max Verstappen in Abu Dhabi in 2022 and 2023. He will be one of the leading contenders again, along with Lando Norris, who has finished on the podium numerous times this year.

Let GOAL guide you through everything you need to know to watch the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, including the weekend schedule, channels, and more.

Where can I watch the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix?

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will air live on ESPN on Sunday, December 8, at 8 am ET. Pre-race coverage begins at 6:30 am ET with Grand Prix Sunday on ESPN. ESPN has been the home of F1 this season, with all 24 races airing on either ESPN or ESPN2. ESPN's F1 coverage also includes a dedicated site that reports on the championship yearly, with reporters on-site at every race.

ESPN's F1 reporters also contribute to the video podcast program ‘Unlapped,’ which appears year-round on the ESPN YouTube channel. Spanish-language broadcasts appear primarily on ESPN Deportes, while ESPNews and ESPNU carry extra F1 programming, including some qualifying and practice sessions.

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will be the 16th race to stream on ESPN+ this year. An ESPN+ subscription grants you access to exclusive ESPN+ content, including live events, fantasy sports tools, and premium ESPN+ articles. You can stream ESPN+ through an app on your smart TV, phone, tablet, or computer and ESPN.com. The stand-alone streaming service is a must-have accessory for F1 fanatics. An ESPN+ subscription costs $10.99 monthly (or $109.99 annually). You can also stream certain simulcasts and F2 races via ESPN+.

FuboTV also offers a top-quality streaming service with access to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and a whole world of sports. Fubo subscription plans start from $79.99 per month and go up to $99.99 per month as part of a rolling contract. Fubo offers a free 7-day trial to new subscribers. With over 100 channels, no contract, no hidden fees, and the option to cancel anytime, Fubo is a no-brainer for F1 and general sports fans.

Where is the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix?

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix has been held at the stunningly impressive and most expensive F1 venue ever built, Yas Marina Circuit, every year since the race was added to the F1 schedule in 2009. The Yas Marina is just one of the many landmarks on the man-made Yas Island. The island has become a highly sought-after area for tourists and travelers and includes numerous hotels, golf courses, shopping malls, and Ferrari’s indoor theme park.

The demanding Hermann Tilke-designed track set-up at Yas Marina, which includes the longest straight on the F1 schedule, always produces races that amaze the global audience viewing on TV and those lucky spectators watching live at the track.

If the race isn’t thrilling enough, the entertainment continues into the night at Yas Marina, with exclusive concerts for Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ticket holders. Maroon 5 & Muse will perform this year during the F1 race weekend.

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Weekend Schedule

Date Phase Time (ET) Watch Stream Friday, December 6 Practice 1 4:30 am ESPN ESPN+, FuboTV Practice 2 8:00 am ESPN ESPN+, FuboTV Saturday, December 7 Practice 3 5:30 am ESPN ESPN+, FuboTV Qualifying 9:00 am ESPN ESPN+, FuboTV Sunday, December 8 Grand Prix 8:00 am ESPN ESPN+, FuboTV

Can I watch the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on F1 TV?

An F1 TV Pro subscription lets you stream every F1 race live, plus all the practices, qualifying races, and pre-race shows. It also gives you access to over 650 archived races for nostalgic viewing. While F1 TV offers two plans (F1 TV Access and F1 TV Pro), you’ll want F1 TV Pro to get all the live content.

The plan costs $10.99 per month or $84.99 per year. Additional perks include onboard camera views, live tracking data, and team radio feeds, and you can switch between channels for different race actions and commentary in other languages. The F1 TV app is available on popular streaming devices like Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast with Google TV, Roku, and Android and iOS mobile devices.

Can I watch the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on demand?

If you have an ESPN+ or F1 TV subscription, you can watch a re-run of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on demand after the race has finished through the channel's digital and online options. For mobile devices and personal tablets, the ESPN app will allow viewers to watch back the race in full, allowing fans to revisit the event in total or bite-sized highlights packages. Likewise, the F1 TV service will enable subscribers to enjoy full replays of every race during the 2024 Formula One season.

How to watch the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix from anywhere with a VPN

You may need a different way to watch the race if you cannot view the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix locally. That's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on race day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network. You want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you can virtually change your location on your phone, tablet, or laptop to get access to Grand Prix. Most VPNs make it easy to do this. We recommend NordVPN if you're unsure which VPN to choose, but you can also check out our in-depth VPN guide to determine which one is best for you.