A quickfire guide on how to watch this year's best young players get picked for the next football season

The 2024 NFL season might still be a while away, but activity off the field never stops as teams continue to shape their player rosters for the upcoming campaign. Nothing signals the high point of the offseason quite like the NFL Draft.

Bringing together the best and brightest players from the collegiate circuit, the draft represents the chance for all teams to add some of the greatest young talents from across America to their squad, with every team handed the opportunity to fill those spots with several up-and-coming names.

Once a single-day event, the modern NFL Draft has expanded to three days, with 257 selections over seven rounds due to take place at the 2024 edition, live from Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza in Detroit, Michigan.

Below, GOAL brings you a one-stop guide to the 2024 NFL draft, including where to watch and more.

When is the 2024 NFL Draft?

Getty Images

The 2024 NFL Draft takes place over three days in late April, with Round 1 taking place on Thursday, April 25, starting from 8:00 p.m. ET.

Rounds 2, 3, and 4 take place the following day on Friday, April 26, starting from 7:00 p.m. ET. The final batch, Rounds 5, 6, and 7, take place on Saturday, April 27, and begin at 12:00 p.m. ET.

NFL Draft Schedule

Round 1: Thursday, April 25 at 8 p.m. ET.

Thursday, April 25 at 8 p.m. ET. Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 26 at 7 p.m. ET.

Friday, April 26 at 7 p.m. ET. Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 27 at 12 p.m. ET.

Where does the 2024 NFL Draft take place?

The 2024 NFL Draft will take place at Campus Martius Park and at Hart Plaza in the Midwestern city of Detroit, Michigan.

The city was chosen ahead of Green Bay, Wisconsin and Washington D.C. as the host for the event. It marks the first time the draft has been held in Detroit, which is home to the Detroit Lions, who play at the nearby Ford Field.

Where can I watch the 2024 NFL Draft?

The 2024 NFL draft will be aired nationally across the United States on ABC, ESPN and the NFL Network, as well as streamed alongside the pay-television network’s online service ESPN+. If you have an over-the-air antenna that picks up your local ABC station, you can catch all three days of the Draft on ABC.

The best way to catch the NFL Draft and the entire NFL season is with FuboTV, which offers a free trial. FuboTV gives you access to ABC, CBS, ESPN, NFL Network, and more, allowing you to tune into all the action across the season.

Plans for FuboTV start at $74.99/month and go up to $99.99/month as part of a rolling contract. With over 100 channels, no contract, no hidden fees, and the option to cancel anytime, FuboTV is a no-brainer for NFL and general sports fans.

FAQs

Getty Images

Who has the first pick in the 2024 NFL Draft?

The Chicago Bears have the first pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, having been traded the position by the Carolina Panthers last year in order for the latter to secure first-pick quarterback Bryce Young.

They will then be followed by the Washington Commanders, the New England Patriots, the Arizona Cardinals, and the Los Angeles Chargers as the first five teams to take a pick in the draft.

Who is expected to be drafted in the first round?

An unusually excellent crop of offensive options means many pundits expect to see teams opt for attacking players during the first round, with USC quarterback Caleb Williams, Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., and Georgia tight end Brock Bowers among those anticipated to go early.

Others include quarterbacks Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels, wide receivers Malik Nabers and Rome Odunze, and offensive tackle Joe Alt, all of whom are among the names looking to secure a pro football future.

When was the first NFL Draft held?

The first NFL Draft was held in February 1936, ahead of the 1936 National Football League season, with the event held at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The first pick was halfback Jay Berwanger, who the Philadelphia Eagles drafted. Berwanger famously did not play a single NFL game, however, after a pay dispute following the team’s decision to subsequently trade him to the Chicago Bears.

Where will the 2025 NFL Draft be held?

The 2025 NFL Draft is set to be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, one of the contenders to hold the 2024 edition, with the selection process set to take place at Lambeau Field, the home of the Green Bay Packers.

The event will mark the first visit to Green Bay for the NFL Draft, though it will be the second time it has been held in Wisconsin. The 1940 NFL Draft was previously held at Milwaukee’s Schroeder Hotel in December 1939.