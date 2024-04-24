2024 NFL Mock Draft: Draft order, first-round predictions, trades & more

It's almost time for the most exciting part of the NFL offseason: the 2024 NFL Draft, which takes place this week.
This year's draft will be held on April 25, 26, and 27 at Hart Plaza in Detroit, Michigan, and will be broadcast on ESPN, ABC, and NFL Network.
In the spirit of draft season, GOAL brings you our predictions for the 2024 NFL Draft, including the draft order, a mock draft, trades, surprises, and more.
What is the order of the 2024 NFL Draft?
The reverse order of the final standings in the previous season determines the NFL Draft order.
Before accounting for any picks that teams have traded, each round starts with the team that finished with the worst record and ends with the Super Bowl Champions.
Teams that do not qualify for the playoffs are assigned picks 1-20, and picks 21-32 are determined based on the postseason results.
Round 1 Draft Order
|Pick No.
|Team
|1
|Chicago Bears ( via Carolina Panthers)
|2
|Washington Commanders
|3
|New England Patriots
|4
|Arizona Cardinals
|5
|Los Angles Chargers
|6
|New York Giants
|7
|Tennessee Titans
|8
|Atlanta Falcons
|9
|Chicago Bears
|10
|New York Jets
|11
|Minnesota Vikings
|12
|Denver Broncos
|13
|Las Vegas Raiders
|14
|New Orleans Saints
|15
|Indianapolis Colts
|16
|Seattle Seahawks
|17
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|18
|Cincinnati Bengals
|19
|Los Angles Rams
|20
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|21
|Miami Dolphins
|22
|Philadelphia Eagles
|23
|Minnesota Vikings (via Cleveland Browns through Houston Texans)
|24
|Dallas Cowboys
|25
|Green Bay Packers
|26
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|27
|Arizona Cardinals (via Houston Texans)
|28
|Buffalo Bills
|29
|Detroit Lions
|30
|Baltimore Ravens
|31
|San Francisco 49ers
|32
|Kansas City Chiefs
2024 NFL Mock Draft
Here, GOAL brings you our predictions for how the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft could unfold: