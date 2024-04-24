This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
2024 NFL mock draftGetty Images
Tyrell Feaster

2024 NFL Mock Draft: Draft order, first-round predictions, trades & more

Who will be selected in the first round of this year's NFL Draft?

It's almost time for the most exciting part of the NFL offseason: the 2024 NFL Draft, which takes place this week.

This year's draft will be held on April 25, 26, and 27 at Hart Plaza in Detroit, Michigan, and will be broadcast on ESPN, ABC, and NFL Network.

In the spirit of draft season, GOAL brings you our predictions for the 2024 NFL Draft, including the draft order, a mock draft, trades, surprises, and more.

What is the order of the 2024 NFL Draft?

The reverse order of the final standings in the previous season determines the NFL Draft order.

Before accounting for any picks that teams have traded, each round starts with the team that finished with the worst record and ends with the Super Bowl Champions.

Teams that do not qualify for the playoffs are assigned picks 1-20, and picks 21-32 are determined based on the postseason results.

Round 1 Draft Order

Pick No.Team
1Chicago Bears ( via Carolina Panthers)
2Washington Commanders
3New England Patriots
4Arizona Cardinals
5Los Angles Chargers
6New York Giants
7Tennessee Titans
8Atlanta Falcons
9Chicago Bears
10New York Jets
11Minnesota Vikings
12Denver Broncos
13Las Vegas Raiders
14New Orleans Saints
15Indianapolis Colts
16Seattle Seahawks
17Jacksonville Jaguars
18Cincinnati Bengals
19Los Angles Rams
20Pittsburgh Steelers
21Miami Dolphins
22Philadelphia Eagles
23Minnesota Vikings (via Cleveland Browns through Houston Texans)
24Dallas Cowboys
25Green Bay Packers
26Tampa Bay Buccaneers
27Arizona Cardinals (via Houston Texans)
28Buffalo Bills
29Detroit Lions
30Baltimore Ravens
31San Francisco 49ers
32Kansas City Chiefs

2024 NFL Mock Draft

Here, GOAL brings you our predictions for how the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft could unfold:

