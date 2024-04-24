2024 NFL Mock Draft: Draft order, first-round predictions, trades & more

Who will be selected in the first round of this year's NFL Draft?

It's almost time for the most exciting part of the NFL offseason: the 2024 NFL Draft, which takes place this week.

This year's draft will be held on April 25, 26, and 27 at Hart Plaza in Detroit, Michigan, and will be broadcast on ESPN, ABC, and NFL Network.

In the spirit of draft season, GOAL brings you our predictions for the 2024 NFL Draft, including the draft order, a mock draft, trades, surprises, and more.

What is the order of the 2024 NFL Draft?

The reverse order of the final standings in the previous season determines the NFL Draft order.

Before accounting for any picks that teams have traded, each round starts with the team that finished with the worst record and ends with the Super Bowl Champions.

Teams that do not qualify for the playoffs are assigned picks 1-20, and picks 21-32 are determined based on the postseason results.

Round 1 Draft Order

Pick No. Team 1 Chicago Bears ( via Carolina Panthers) 2 Washington Commanders 3 New England Patriots 4 Arizona Cardinals 5 Los Angles Chargers 6 New York Giants 7 Tennessee Titans 8 Atlanta Falcons 9 Chicago Bears 10 New York Jets 11 Minnesota Vikings 12 Denver Broncos 13 Las Vegas Raiders 14 New Orleans Saints 15 Indianapolis Colts 16 Seattle Seahawks 17 Jacksonville Jaguars 18 Cincinnati Bengals 19 Los Angles Rams 20 Pittsburgh Steelers 21 Miami Dolphins 22 Philadelphia Eagles 23 Minnesota Vikings (via Cleveland Browns through Houston Texans) 24 Dallas Cowboys 25 Green Bay Packers 26 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 27 Arizona Cardinals (via Houston Texans) 28 Buffalo Bills 29 Detroit Lions 30 Baltimore Ravens 31 San Francisco 49ers 32 Kansas City Chiefs

2024 NFL Mock Draft

Here, GOAL brings you our predictions for how the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft could unfold: