Some of the most elite teams in the nation are playing in the Maui Invitational. The college basketball tournament tips off on Nov. 25.

The Maui Invitational stands as one of college basketball’s premier early-season tournaments, serving as a true marker that the hoops season is officially underway. Featuring eight of the nation’s top men’s programs, this prestigious competition has become a staple of the college basketball calendar.

For 2024, the Maui Invitational will showcase eight teams battling it out in Hawaii over three action-packed days. This year marks the tournament's 40th anniversary, and the celebration includes a return to its iconic venue—the Lahaina Civic Center in Maui, Hawaii—taking place from November 25 to 27.

This guide provides everything you need to know about the event, from the participating teams to how you can catch all the action.

When are the Maui Invitational 2024 games? Schedule, dates, times

Date Monday, Nov. 25 to Wednesday, Nov. 27 Venue Lahaina Civic Center Location Lahaina, Hawaii

The Maui Invitational 2024 games will be taking place over three straight days starting on Monday, Nov. 25. The seventh-place game that concludes the tournament, though, will technically be on Thursday, Nov. 28, because of the drastic time change from the lower 48 to Hawaii. That game will be at 12 a.m. ET on Thursday. The championship game is at 5 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Nov. 27.

Maui Invitational 2024 teams

Here’s a polished breakdown of the teams competing in the Maui Invitational, with all but Memphis having earned a spot in last season’s NCAA Tournament:

Team Current Record Last Season Recap Auburn Tigers 4-0 Posted a 27-8 record, clinched the SEC tournament title but fell to Yale in the NCAA Tournament's opening round as a 4-seed. Colorado Buffaloes 4-0 Finished 26-11 and advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament as a 10-seed before losing to Marquette. UConn Huskies 4-0 Dominated last season with a 37-3 record, securing Big East regular-season and tournament titles, and defending their NCAA crown by defeating Purdue in the championship game. Dayton Flyers 5-0 Recorded a 25-8 season and exited in the second round of the NCAA Tournament as a 7-seed after a loss to Arizona. Memphis Tigers 3-0 Concluded with a 22-10 record but missed out on the NCAA Tournament after an early exit in the AAC tournament. Michigan State Spartans 4-1 Ended the season at 20-15 and reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament as a 9-seed, where they lost to North Carolina. North Carolina Tar Heels 2-1 Finished 29-8 and progressed to the Sweet 16 as a 1-seed before being eliminated by Alabama.

Maui Invitational 2024 bracket

Check out the complete Maui Invitational bracket below:

Maui Invitational 2024 TV schedule, teams

Monday, Nov. 25

Game Time (ET) TV Channel/Live Stream Memphis vs. UConn 2:30 p.m. ESPN2 / Fubo Colorado vs. Michigan State 5:00 p.m. ESPN2 / Fubo Auburn vs. Iowa State 9:00 p.m. ESPNU / Fubo Dayton vs. North Carolina 11:30 p.m. ESPN2 / Fubo

Tuesday, Nov. 26

Game Time (ET) TV Channel/Live Stream Game 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser 3:30 p.m. ESPN2 / Fubo Game 6: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner 6:00 p.m. ESPN / Fubo Game 7: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser 8:30 p.m. ESPNU / Fubo Game 8: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner 11:00 p.m. ESPN / Fubo

Wednesday, Nov. 27

Game Time (ET) TV Channel/Live Stream Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 7 winner (Fifth place game) 2:30 p.m. ESPN/ ESPN2 / Fubo Game 10: Game 6 winner vs. Game 8 winner (Championship game) 5:00 p.m. ESPN / Fubo Game 11: Game 6 loser vs. Game 8 loser (Third place game) 9:30 p.m. ESPN2 / Fubo Game 12: Game 5 loser vs. Game 7 loser (Seventh place game) 12:00 a.m. Thursday ESPN2 / Fubo

How to watch the Maui Invitational 2024 NCAA Basketball tournament

Live Broadcast: ESPNU, ESPN, ESPN2

ESPNU, ESPN, ESPN2 Streaming service: Fubo (sign up for a 7-day free-trial now)

The 2024 Maui Invitational will be broadcast exclusively on ESPN platforms. You can live stream the games via Fubo, which is currently offering a 7-day FREE trial to new subscribers.

For a limited time, you can snag your first month of Fubo for just $49.99—a $30 discount. Enjoy streaming ESPN, ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, and over 200 top live TV and sports channels, all without the need for cable.