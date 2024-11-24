+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Elon v North CarolinaGetty Images Sport
Watch the Maui Invitational games live on Fubo (free-trial)
Abhinav Sharma

Maui Invitational bracket schedule: Dates, times and how to watch college basketball tournament games

TV Guide & Streaming

Some of the most elite teams in the nation are playing in the Maui Invitational. The college basketball tournament tips off on Nov. 25.

The Maui Invitational stands as one of college basketball’s premier early-season tournaments, serving as a true marker that the hoops season is officially underway. Featuring eight of the nation’s top men’s programs, this prestigious competition has become a staple of the college basketball calendar.

For 2024, the Maui Invitational will showcase eight teams battling it out in Hawaii over three action-packed days. This year marks the tournament's 40th anniversary, and the celebration includes a return to its iconic venue—the Lahaina Civic Center in Maui, Hawaii—taking place from November 25 to 27.

This guide provides everything you need to know about the event, from the participating teams to how you can catch all the action.

When are the Maui Invitational 2024 games? Schedule, dates, times

DateMonday, Nov. 25 to Wednesday, Nov. 27
VenueLahaina Civic Center
LocationLahaina, Hawaii

The Maui Invitational 2024 games will be taking place over three straight days starting on Monday, Nov. 25. The seventh-place game that concludes the tournament, though, will technically be on Thursday, Nov. 28, because of the drastic time change from the lower 48 to Hawaii. That game will be at 12 a.m. ET on Thursday. The championship game is at 5 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Nov. 27.

Maui Invitational 2024 teams

Here’s a polished breakdown of the teams competing in the Maui Invitational, with all but Memphis having earned a spot in last season’s NCAA Tournament:

TeamCurrent RecordLast Season Recap
Auburn Tigers4-0Posted a 27-8 record, clinched the SEC tournament title but fell to Yale in the NCAA Tournament's opening round as a 4-seed.
Colorado Buffaloes4-0Finished 26-11 and advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament as a 10-seed before losing to Marquette.
UConn Huskies4-0Dominated last season with a 37-3 record, securing Big East regular-season and tournament titles, and defending their NCAA crown by defeating Purdue in the championship game.
Dayton Flyers5-0Recorded a 25-8 season and exited in the second round of the NCAA Tournament as a 7-seed after a loss to Arizona.
Memphis Tigers3-0Concluded with a 22-10 record but missed out on the NCAA Tournament after an early exit in the AAC tournament.
Michigan State Spartans4-1Ended the season at 20-15 and reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament as a 9-seed, where they lost to North Carolina.
North Carolina Tar Heels2-1Finished 29-8 and progressed to the Sweet 16 as a 1-seed before being eliminated by Alabama.

Maui Invitational 2024 bracket

Check out the complete Maui Invitational bracket below:

Maui Invitational 2024 TV schedule, teams

Monday, Nov. 25

GameTime (ET)TV Channel/Live Stream
Memphis vs. UConn2:30 p.m.ESPN2 / Fubo
Colorado vs. Michigan State5:00 p.m.ESPN2 / Fubo
Auburn vs. Iowa State9:00 p.m.ESPNU / Fubo
Dayton vs. North Carolina11:30 p.m.ESPN2 / Fubo

Tuesday, Nov. 26

GameTime (ET)TV Channel/Live Stream
Game 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser3:30 p.m.ESPN2 / Fubo
Game 6: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner6:00 p.m.ESPN / Fubo
Game 7: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser8:30 p.m.ESPNU / Fubo
Game 8: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner11:00 p.m.ESPN / Fubo

Wednesday, Nov. 27

GameTime (ET)TV Channel/Live Stream
Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 7 winner (Fifth place game)2:30 p.m.ESPN/ ESPN2 / Fubo
Game 10: Game 6 winner vs. Game 8 winner (Championship game)5:00 p.m.ESPN / Fubo
Game 11: Game 6 loser vs. Game 8 loser (Third place game)9:30 p.m.ESPN2 / Fubo
Game 12: Game 5 loser vs. Game 7 loser (Seventh place game)12:00 a.m. ThursdayESPN2 / Fubo

How to watch the Maui Invitational 2024 NCAA Basketball tournament

  • Live Broadcast: ESPNU, ESPN, ESPN2
  • Streaming service: Fubo (sign up for a 7-day free-trial now)
Watch the Maui Invitational 2024 live on Fubo (free-trial)
Start a Fubo subscription today

The 2024 Maui Invitational will be broadcast exclusively on ESPN platforms. You can live stream the games via Fubo, which is currently offering a 7-day FREE trial to new subscribers.

For a limited time, you can snag your first month of Fubo for just $49.99—a $30 discount. Enjoy streaming ESPN, ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, and over 200 top live TV and sports channels, all without the need for cable.

Advertisement