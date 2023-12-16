How to watch today's Lions vs Broncos NFL game: Livestream, TV coverage, kickoff time & radio station

Everything you need to know on how to watch the NFL game between Detroit Lions and Denver Broncos, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The Denver Broncos (7-6) are one of the red-hot teams in the NFL lately and will look to produce yet another upset against the Detroit Lions (9-4) on Saturday.

The Lions are amid a skid, losing two of their past three games, including the bruising 28-13 defeat to the Chicago Bears last week, but they remain in the driver's seat and still hold on to a firm grasp atop the NFC North.

Dan Campbell's side will now look to return to winning ways in Week 15, but Detroit will have a slightly shorter week when they welcome the suddenly surging Broncos to town.

The Broncos have surged into the playoff hunt. After a sluggish start to the season, Denver have posted a 4-1 record in their last five games and are just one game behind the AFC West-leading Chiefs. In Week 14, they delivered a 24-7 demolition job of the LA Chargers.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the match, including what TV channel to watch it on, streaming details, and more.

Lions vs Broncos: Date & kickoff time

Date Saturday, December 16, 2023 Kickoff time 8 :15 p.m. ET/ 5:15 p.m. PT / 7:15 p.m. CT Venue Ford Field Location Detroit, Michigan

How to watch Lions vs Broncos on TV & stream live online

The Lions vs. Broncos game will be broadcast live on NFL Network, which is available to stream on services like DirecTV Stream, Fubo, Sling Blue, and Hulu+ With Live TV.

The best way to live stream the Lions vs. Broncos game is through fuboTV. The sports-focused cord-cutting service carries broadcast networks in most markets. There's a 7-day free trial, followed by monthly charges of $74.99/month (plus tax) and up, depending on the channels and the plan you choose.

Watch

Network: NFL Network

NFL Network Time: Coverage starts at 7 pm ET, with kickoff at 8:15 pm ET

Broadcast Crew: Chris Rose (play-by-play), Jason McCourty (color analyst), and Steve Wyche (sideline reporter)

How to listen to Lions vs Broncos on radio

Listen live as the Lions take on the Broncos at Ford Field in Week 15.

Listen Live

Local

Detroit: Lions Radio Network- 97.1 The Ticket Flagship Station Flagship Station

Broadcast Crew: Dan Miller (play-by-play), Lomas Brown (analyst), and T.J. Lang (sideline)

Colorado, Kansas, Montana, Dakota, Wyoming, Canada, New Mexico: Broncos Radio Network - KOA 850 AM & 94.1 FM

Broadcast Crew: Dave Logan (play-by-play), and Rick Lewis (color analyst)

Lions and Broncos rosters & injury reports

Detroit Lions team news

Lions center Frank Ragnow practiced on Wednesday for the first time since injuring his knee in the Lions' Week 13 win over the New Orleans Saints.

Left tackle Taylor Decker (back) also returned as a limited participant Wednesday after he was listed as a non-participant on Tuesday's estimated report, and wide receiver Josh Reynolds was added to the injury report as a limited participant with a back injury.

Players Offense Kalif Raymond, Antoine Green, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Taylor Decker, Dan Skipper, Jonah Jackson, Kayode Awosika, Frank Ragnow, Graham Glasgow, Halapoulivaati Vaitai, Penei Sewell, Colby Sorsdal, Sam LaPorta, Brock Wright, James Mitchell, Josh Reynolds, Jameson Williams, Jared Goff, Teddy Bridgewater, David Montgomery, Jahmyr Gibbs, Craig Reynolds Defense John Cominsky, Josh Paschal, Charles Harris, Alim McNeill, Levi Onwuzurike, Benito Jones, Isaiah Buggs, Brodric Martin, Aidan Hutchinson, Romeo Okwara, Julian Okwara, Derrick Barnes, Jack Campbell, Anthony Pittman, Trevor Nowaske, Alex Anzalone, Malcolm Rodriguez, Jalen Reeves-Maybin, Cameron Sutton, Khalil Dorsey, Steven Gilmore, Jerry Jacobs, Chase Lucas, Brian Branch, Will Harris, Tracy Walker III, Ifeatu Melifonwu, Kerby Joseph Special Teams Riley Patterson, Jack Fox, Kalif Raymond, Craig Reynolds, Khalil Dorsey

Denver Broncos team news

The Denver Broncos received some wonderful news on Wednesday with the team activating the 21-day window for tight end Greg Dulcich (hamstring) to return to action. Even better, he was a full practice participant as well.

However, both outside linebacker Nik Bonitto (knee) and safety P.J. Locke (neck) remained non-participants in practice. Running back Samaje Perine (rest) also did not practice on Wednesday. Outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper (ankle) was limited, while guard Quinn Meinerz (illness) remained a full participant.

Players Offense Jerry Jeudy, Marvin Mims Jr., Garett Bolles, Cam Fleming, Ben Powers, Quinn Bailey, Lloyd Cushenberry III, Luke Wattenberg, Alex Forsyth, Quinn Meinerz, Mike McGlinchey, Adam Trautman, Chris Manhertz, Nate Adkins, Courtland Sutton, Brandon Johnson, Javonte Williams, Samaje Perine, Jaleel McLaughlin, Dwayne Washington, Michael Burton, Russell Wilson, Jarrett Stidham Defense Zach Allen, Elijah Garcia, D.J. Jones, Mike Purcell, Keondre Coburn, Jonathan Harris, Matt Henningsen, Jonathon Cooper, Ronnie Perkins, Baron Browning, Nik Bonitto, Thomas Incoom, Josey Jewell, Justin Strnad, Alex Singleton, Drew Sanders, Pat Surtain II, Ja'Quan McMillian, Fabian Moreau, Damarri Mathis, Riley Moss, Tremon Smith, Kareem Jackson, Delarrin Turner-Yell, JL Skinner, Justin Simmons, P.J. Locke Special Teams Wil Lutz, Riley Dixon, Mitchell Fraboni, Marvin Mims Jr., Jaleel McLaughlin, Tremon Smith

Lions vs Broncos head-to-head record

Date Match Score 13/12/21 Broncos 38-10 Lions 23/12/19 Broncos 27-17 Lions 28/9/15 Lions 12-24 Broncos 31/10/11 Broncos 10-45 Lions 22/8/10 Broncos 20-25 Lions

More NFL News