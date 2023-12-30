How to watch today's Cowboys vs Lions NFL game: Livestream, TV coverage, kickoff time & radio station

Everything you need to know on how to watch the Cowboys against the Lions, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The Dallas Cowboys (10-5) and Detroit Lions (11-4) will square off at AT&T Stadium in a Saturday night showdown of two of the best teams in the NFC in Week 17.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the match, including what TV channel to watch it on, streaming details, and more.

Cowboys vs Lions: Date & kickoff time

Date Saturday, December 30, 2023 Kickoff time 8:15 p.m. ET/ 7:15 p.m. CT/ 5:15 p.m. PT Venue AT&T Stadium Location Arlington, Texas

How to watch Cowboys vs Lions on TV & stream live online

The Cowboys vs. Lions Week 17 NFL game will air on ABC and ESPN nationwide. Fans in Dallas can watch the game live on the local channel WFAA 8 DFW, while those in Detroit can catch the game on FOX 2.

If you don't have cable TV, the best way to live stream the Cowboys vs. Lions game is through Fubo. The sports-focused cord-cutting service carries broadcast networks in most markets. There's a 7-day free trial, followed by monthly charges of $74.99/month (plus tax) and up, depending on the channels and the plan you choose.

Network : ABC / ESPN

: ABC / ESPN Time: Coverage starts at 6:00 pm ET, with kickoff at 8:15 pm ET.

Broadcast Crew: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (color), Lisa Salters (reporter)

How to listen to Cowboys vs Lions on radio

Listen live as the Cowboys take on the Lions in Arlington in Week 17.

National Radio: Compass Media/Westwood One Radio

Compass Media/Westwood One Radio Local

Dallas, Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma: Dallas Cowboys Radio Network - KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan Flagship Station

Dallas Cowboys Radio Network - KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan Flagship Station Broadcast Crew: Brad Sham (play-by-play), Babe Laufenberg (color analyst), Kristi Scales (sideline)

Spanish Radio: KMVK 107.5 FM Flagship Station

KMVK 107.5 FM Flagship Station Broadcast Crew: Victor Villalba (play-by-play), Andres Arce (color), and Luis Perez (color)

Detroit: Lions Radio Network- 97.1 The Ticket Flagship Station Flagship Station

Lions Radio Network- 97.1 The Ticket Flagship Station Flagship Station Broadcast Crew: Dan Miller (play-by-play), Lomas Brown (analyst), and T.J. Lang (sideline)

Cowboys and Lions rosters & injury reports

Dallas Cowboys team news

Unlike the Detroit Lions injury report, the Dallas Cowboys report come with a fairly healthy lineup. Of course, they activated OT Matt Waletzko this week, and he may be needed as both starter Tyron Smith and backup Chuma Edoga are on this week’s injury report.

Neither have been ruled out, however, as that designation is bestowed upon DT Johnathan Hankins, who will miss his third-straight contest, and RB Rico Dowdle with an ankle injury.

Players Offense Dak Prescott, Cooper Rush, Trey Lance, Tony Pollard, Rico Dowdle, Deuce Vaughn, Hunter Luepke, CeeDee Lamb, Jalen Brooks, Brandin Cooks, KaVontae Turpin, Michael Gallup, Jalen Tolbert, Jake Ferguson, Peyton Hendershot, Luke Schoonmaker, Tyron Smith, Chuma Edoga, Tyler Smith, Asim Richards, Tyler Biadasz, Zack Martin, T.J. Bass, Terence Steele Defense DeMarcus Lawrence, Sam Williams, Johnathan Hankins, Mazi Smith, Osa Odighizuwa, Neville Gallimore, Chauncey Golston, Dante Fowler Jr., Viliami Fehoko Jr., Micah Parsons, Damone Clark, Tyrus Wheat, Leighton Vander Esch, Stephon Gilmore, Eric Scott Jr., Trevon Diggs, Noah Igbinoghene, DaRon Bland, Jourdan Lewis, Donovan Wilson, Markquese Bell, Jayron Kearse, Israel Mukuamu, Malik Hooker, Juanyeh Thomas Special Teams Brandon Aubrey, Bryan Anger, Trent Sieg, KaVontae Turpin, Deuce Vaughn

Detroit Lions team news

As per the Detroit Lions official website, three players have been officially ruled out of the Saturday Night Football game against the Cowboys, namely S C.J. Gardner-Johnson, LB James Houston, and TE Brock Wright. Additionally, CB Cameron Sutton is listed as questionable due to a niggling toe injury.

Players Offense Teddy Bridgewater, Jared Goff; Jahmyr Gibbs; David Montgomery, Craig Reynolds; Antoine Green, Kalif Raymond, Josh Reynolds, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams; Sam LaPorta, James Mitchell, Brock Wright; Kayode Awosika, Taylor Decker, Graham Glasgow, Jonah Jackson, Frank Ragnow, Penei Sewell, Dan Skipper, Colby Sorsdal, Halapoulivaati Vaitai. Defense Isaiah Buggs, John Cominsky, Charles Harris, Aidan Hutchinson, Benito Jones, Brodric Martin, Alim McNeill, Romeo Okwara, Levi Onwuzurike, Josh Paschal; Alex Anzalone, Derrick Barnes, Jack Campbell, Julian Okwara, Anthony Pittman, Jalen Reeves-Maybin, Malcolm Rodriguez; Brian Branch, Khalil Dorsey, Steven Gilmore Jr., Will Harris, Jerry Jacobs, Kerby Joseph, Chase Lucas, Ifeatu Melifonwu, Cameron Sutton, Tracy Walker. Special Teams Scott Daly, Jack Fox, Riley Patterson.

Cowboys vs Lions head-to-head record

Date Match Score 10/23/22 Cowboys 24-6 Lions 11/17/19 Lions 27-35 Cowboys 9/30/18 Cowboys 26-24 Lions 12/27/16 Cowboys 42-21 Lions 1/5/15 Cowboys 24-20 Lions

