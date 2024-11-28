The Professional Fighters League is back in Saudi Arabia this November for it’s 2024 season finale

Fed up with scoffing your way through cold Thanksgiving turkey or scouring endlessly for Black Friday Christmas bargains? Why not sit back, relax and check out some top-notch mixed martial arts action. Hot on the heels of last month's heavyweight superfight title bout between Francis Ngannou and Renan Ferreira at PFL Super Fights: Battle of the Giants in Riyadh, the PFL posse returns to the Saudi Arabian city and the King Saud University (KSU) Stadium, for their climaxing championship encounters. The 'PFL 10: 2024 Championships' event on Friday, November 29, will feature 10 title fights across the global and MENA divisions. The six PFL ‘global’ winners will all receive a cool $1 million cash prize.

The feature encounter of the whole night is the PFL featherweight title match-up between Brendan Loughnane and Timur Khizriev. Loughnane, the 2022 PFL champion and No. 1 featherweight seed following this year’s regular season, is looking to regain his crown after failing to reach the 2023 finals. Loughnane, who’s the only British fighter ever to win a PFL belt, earned a spot in the PFL finals for the third time in four years after defeating Kai Kamaka III by split decision following a gruelling three rounds during ‘PFL 9’, which took place at The Anthem in Washington, D.C, back in August. Standing between Loughnane and the $1 million prize is the Russian fighter Timur Khizriev, who comes into the bout with an unbeaten 17-0 MMA record. Following his move from Bellator, he’s rattled off three PFL wins this year, all by decision.

Loughnane is not the only fighter from Manchester in the UK, competing for a PFL crown in Riyadh. The co-main event at ‘PFL 10’ 2024 sees Britain’s Dakota Ditcheva taking on former UFC fighter Taila Santos for the women's flyweight title fight. Ditcheva is attempting to stretch her unbeaten streak to 14-0 and become Britain's first female MMA world champion.

PFL MENA’s inaugural season reaches its conclusion on the night too, with four champions waiting to be crowned at welterweight, lightweight, featherweight and bantamweight. Fighters from the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region are competing for $100,000 winners’ pots and a chance to earn a place in the 2025 PFL regular season. The main MENA event is guaranteed to receive plenty of attention, with home favorite, Saudi Arabia's Abdullah al-Qahtani taking on Jordan's Abdalrahman Alhyasat for the PFL MENA featherweight title.

Let GOAL help guide you through all the pre-bout info you need ahead of the 'PFL 10: 2024 Championships', including where and when the cage action is taking place and who’s clashing for the main titles.

When is Brendan Loughnane vs Timur Khizriev?

The 'PFL 10: 2024 Championships' are being held at the King Saud University Stadium, a football stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It was opened in 2015 and is currently home to Al Nassr FC. Last year, the venue was renamed Al-Awwal Park after Saudi Awwal Bank signed a sponsorship deal worth $15 million. WWE has held two previous editions of Crown Jewel (the annual Saudi Arabian PLE wrestling event) at the stadium (2018 & 2022). Fans can secure tickets for this history-making night at webook.com, with prices ranging from 80-800 SAR ($20-200).

Date Friday, November 29 Location King Saud University (KSU) Stadium, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Start time The ESPN+ show starts at 9:30 am ET Main event ring walks 3 pm ET

How to watch Brendan Loughnane vs Timur Khizriev

The 'PFL 10: 2024 Championships' is available to watch and stream on ESPN+ PPV for $49.99, allowing fans to enjoy every knockout and submission from the comfort of their homes. You can purchase the event on the ESPN app on your streaming device or smart TV if you have an active ESPN+ subscription. You can get an ESPN+ subscription for $10.99 monthly or save over 15% with an ESPN+ Annual Plan at $109.99.

Watch Brendan Loughnane vs Timur Khizriev from anywhere with a VPN

Brendan Loughnane vs Timur Khizriev Fight Card

Weight class Fight Featherweight Brendan Loughnane vs Timur Khizriev Women's Flyweight Dakota Ditcheva vs Taila Santos Heavyweight Denis Goltsov vs Oleg Popov Lightweight Brent Primus vs Gadzhi Rabadanov Light Heavyweight Impa Kasanganay vs Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov Welterweight Shamil Musaev vs Magomed Umalatov

Brendan Loughnane MMA stats

Age: 34

34 Height: 5'9" (176cm)

5'9" (176cm) Reach: 71.0" (180cm)

71.0" (180cm) Total fights: 35

35 Record: 30-5-0

Timur Khizriev MMA stats