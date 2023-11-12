How to watch today's Cardinals vs Falcons game: Livestream, TV coverage, kickoff time & radio station

Everything you need to know on how to watch the Cardinals against the Falcons, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Still reeling from their second straight loss, the Arizona Cardinals (1-8) will welcome the Atlanta Falcons (4-5) to State Farm Stadium on Sunday for a week 10 NFC showdown in the desert.

Falcons @ Cardinals | Sun Nov 12 | 16:05 ET Watch on Paramount+

The Cardinals return to home comforts after an ugly 27-0 defeat on the road to the Browns last week, punctuating a 6-game losing skid that has derailed their season. The Falcons didn’t have a great time of it last Sunday either, falling to a 31-28 loss to the Vikings in what was their second straight loss, dropping them to 4-5 after an inconsistent start to the season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the match, including what TV channel to watch it on, streaming details, and more.

Cardinals vs Falcons: Date & kickoff time

Date Sunday, November 12, 2023 Kickoff time 4:05 p.m. ET/ 3:05 p.m. CT/ 1:00 p.m. PT Venue State Farm Stadium Location Glendale, Arizona

How to watch Cardinals vs Falcons on TV & stream live online

The Arizona Cardinals vs Atlanta Falcons game will be broadcast live on CBS. The network covers Sunday afternoon games across the 2023 season.

The best way to live stream the Cardinals vs Falcons game is through Paramount+. You can sign up for a subscription today for only $5.99 a month or an upfront payment of $59.99 for a 12-month subscription.

Falcons @ Cardinals | Sun Nov 12 | 16:05 ET Watch on Paramount+

Watch

Network : CBS / Paramount+

: CBS / Paramount+ Kick-Off time: 4:05 pm ET.

Broadcast Crew: Spero Dedes (play-by-play), Adam Archuleta (analyst) and Amanda Renner (sideline)

How to listen to Cardinals vs Falcons on radio

Listen live as the Cardinals take on the Falcons at State Farm Stadium in Week 10.

Listen Live

Local:

Arizona Sports 98.7 FM

Broadcast Crew: Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Ron Wolfley (analyst), and Paul Calvisi (sideline)

Spanish: - La Indiscreta Radio 106.7 FM

Broadcast Crew: Luis Hernandez (play-by-play) and Jose Romero (analyst)

Atlanta Falcons radio network: 92.9 The Game Flagship Station

Broadcast Crew: Dave Archer (play-by-play) and Wes Durham (analyst)

Cardinals and Falcons rosters & injury reports

Arizona Cardinals team news

Arizona Cardinals star quarterback Kyler Murray is on course to make his 2023 debut on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons if all goes as per plan in the build-up practise, as per head coach Jonathan Gannon. Sunday would be Murray’s first game since he tore his ACL in a December defeat to the New England Patriots.

Meanwhile, offensive lineman Trystan Colon (calf), running back Emari Demercado (toe), offensive lineman Will Hernandez (knee), offensive lineman D.J. Humphries (ankle), linebacker Cameron Thomas (illness), linebacker Ezekiel Turner (hamstring) and cornerback Marco Wilson (knee) were all not available to practice on Wednesday. Running back James Conner and wide receiver Michael Wilson were limited with knee and shoulder injury, respectively.

Players Offense Marquise Brown, D.J. Humphries, Carter O'Donnell, Trystan Colon, Dennis Daley, Hjalte Froholdt, Doug Kramer Jr., Will Hernandez, Keith Ismael, Paris Johnson Jr., Kelvin Beachum, Trey McBride, Geoff Swaim, Elijah Higgins, Blake Whiteheart, Rondale Moore, Greg Dortch, Michael Wilson, Zach Pascal, Kyler Murray, Clayton Tune, Emari Demercado, Keaontay Ingram Defense Kevin Strong, Dante Stills, Leki Fotu, Roy Lopez, Jonathan Ledbetter, Dennis Gardeck, Victor Dimukeje, Jesse Luketa, Kyzir White, Krys Barnes, Josh Woods, Ezekiel Turner, Owen Pappoe, Zaven Collins, Cameron Thomas, BJ Ojulari, Antonio Hamilton Sr., Garrett Williams, Kei'Trel Clark, Marco Wilson, Starling Thomas V, Jalen Thompson, Andre Chachere, Qwuantrezz Knight, Budda Baker, Joey Blount Special Teams Matt Prater, Blake Gillikin, Aaron Brewer, Greg Dortch