How to watch the 24 Hours of Le Mans in the US: Date, time, TV channel and streaming links

Everything you need to know about one of the biggest motorsport events on the planet

For many, the 24 Hours of Le Mans represents the ultimate test in endurance track racing, an event synonymous with motorsport in all its glory. Teams descend upon France each year to see whether they can last the difference and claim victory on the grandest stage of all.

Famed at home and abroad for the thrilling test of mettle and character it presents to its teams, the event has become an integral part of the Triple Crown of Motorsport, alongside the Indy 500 and the Monaco Grand Prix over the years.

Winners are feted in the Hall of Fame for their achievements, and plenty of thrilling battles have unfolded on the Circuit de la Sarthe over the decades, including the iconic Ferrari-Ford rivalry that dominated the sport during the sixties and was famously dramatized in the film Ford v Ferrari with Christian Bale and Matt Damon.

As part of the FIA World Endurance Championship since 2012, several riders have also found success in other motorsport fields. Fernando Alonso is a world champion in Formula 1 and a two-time winner at Le Mans with Toyota.

There’s plenty to look forward to on the track again this coming year, but when does it take place? What does the schedule look like? Where can you watch it all unfold? Allow GOAL to run to the driving seat with you and speed you away to our guide for the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

When is the 24 Hours of Le Mans?

This year, the 2024 24 Hours of Le Mans will take place between Saturday, June 15, and Sunday, June 16. The race will start at 16:00 CEST / 10:00 ET on the former day and finish at the same time a day later.

The race is traditionally held from afternoon to afternoon, characterized by its standing start. At the beginning of the race, drivers must race to their cars from across the track, typically led off by the waving of the French flag.

It has historically been held in the late spring or early summer. The original 1923 event took place in May before it moved to June the following year.

Where does the 24 Hours of Le Mans take place?

The 2024 24 Hours of Le Mans will take place on the Circuit de la Sarthe, its traditional home around the town of Le Mans. A semi-permanent race course consisting of private sections of track reserved specifically for racing along with accessible public roads, it currently measures 13.626 km (8.467 m) in length.

The track has been reshaped over the years to varying degrees but broadly follows a familiar route. The Ligne Droite des Hunaudieres, or Mulsanne Straight, was previously an uninterrupted stretch of the D338 but now contains two chicanes.

The route also takes in part of the Bugatti Circuit, a separate permanent track formed close to the start/finish line. A museum celebrating the event's history is located nearby.

What channel shows the 24 Hours of Le Mans?

In the United States, the 2024 Hours of Le Mans will be broadcast live on television with Motor Trend. To stream the race, Fubo offers Americans access to MotorTrend, which will air the 24 Hours of Le Mans and offers a 7-day free trial.

24 Hours of Le Mans full schedule

Stage Date Time (ET) Watch Free Practice Race 1 Wednesday, June 12 8:00 AM MotorTrend, Fubo Qualifying session Wednesday, June 12 1:00 PM MotorTrend, Fubo Free Practice Race 2 Wednesday, June 12 4:00 PM MotorTrend, Fubo Free Practice Race 3 Thursday, June 13 9:00 AM MotorTrend, Fubo Hyperpole Thursday, June 13 2:00 PM MotorTrend, Fubo Free Practice Race 4 Thursday, June 13 4:00 PM MotorTrend, Fubo Warm-up Saturday, June 15 6:00 AM MotorTrend, Fubo Race Starts Saturday, June 15 10:00 AM MotorTrend, Fubo Race Ends Sunday, June 16 10:00 AM MotorTrend, Fubo

Who has won the most 24 Hours of Le Mans races?

Former Danish racing driver Tom Kristensen is the most decorated winner of the 24 Hours of Le Mans in its history, having been part of the winning team an unprecedented nine times.

Victorious on his first attempt with Joest Racing in 1997, he would go on to win again with the team in 2000, 2001 and 2002 before further success with Team Bentley (2003), Audi Sport Japan Team Goh (2004) and ADT Champion Racing (2005) in six years of dominance.

Kristensen subsequently won again with Audi Sport North America in 2008 before one more victory with Team Joest in 2013. He finished on the podium in every 24 Hours of Le Mans event he completed, and was leading in 1999 and 2007 when he crashed out in the final hours of the race. He is widely considered the event’s greatest driver in history.

Recent 24 Hours of Le Mans race winners

Year Winner 2024 TBD 2023 James Calado, Antonio Giovinazzi, and Alessandro Pier Guidi 2022 Sébastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley, and Ryō Hirakawa 2021 Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, and José María López 2020 Sébastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley, and Kazuki Nakajima 2019 Sébastien Buemi, Kazuki Nakajima, and Fernando Alonso 2018 Sébastien Buemi, Kazuki Nakajima, and Fernando Alonso 2017 Timo Bernhard, Brendon Hartley, and Earl Bamber 2016 Marc Lieb, Romain Dumas, and Neel Jani 2015 Earl Bamber, Nick Tandy, and Nico Hülkenberg 2014 André Lotterer, Marcel Fässler, and Benoît Tréluyer

FAQs

What TV channel is the 2024 24 Hours of Le Mans on?

The 2204 24 Hours of Le Mans will be shown on Motor Trend and available to stream through Fubo.

Can I watch the 24 Hours of Le Mans live with an app?

Viewers with the fuboTV app should be able to watch the 24 Hours of Le Mans through the service.

Has anyone driven all 24 Hours of Le Mans?

One man has completed the 24 Hours of Le Mans solo, with Yorkshire textile heir Edward Ramsden Hall achieving the feat during the 1950 race.

Hall is the only man to complete the full event in its history on his own, though others have tried over the years.

Could a Formula 1 car win the 24 Hours of Le Mans?

Given the sheer demand and duration of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, it is doubtful a Formula 1 car could win the race.

While its speed may assist in securing a promising qualifying position, Formula 1 cars are typically designed for shorter races below three hours and would likely suffer a slew of serious mechanical issues less than a quarter of the way into the race.