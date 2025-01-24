This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
TENNIS-AUS-OPENAFP
Stream live on Fubo (free-trial)
Neeraj Sharma

How to Watch 2025 Australian Open Women's Finals: Live Stream Women's Tennis, TV Channel

TV Guide & Streaming

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch 2025 Australian Open Women's Finals, livestream, TV channel and more

A big favorite faces off against a fiery underdog as the women's final takes center stage. World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka aims for her third straight Australian Open title against Madison Keys at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne.

Match Details

DateSaturday, January 25, 2025
Start Time3:30 am ET/12:30 am PT
VenueRod Laver Arena
LocationMelbourne, Australia
TV ChannelsESPN
Live StreamFubo (Watch for free!)

Path to the Final

Aryna Sabalenka (No. 1):

  • Defeated Paula Badosa in straight sets in semifinals
  • Has lost only one set during the entire tournament
  • Seeking to become seventh woman in Open Era to win three consecutive Australian Open titles

Madison Keys (No. 19):

  • Stunned No. 2 seed Iga Swiatek in semifinals
  • Competing in her 46th major tournament
  • Looking for first Grand Slam title after 2017 US Open final appearance

Head-to-Head History

Sabalenka enters as the heavy favorite, having dominated their previous meetings with a 4-1 head-to-head advantage. Keys will need a nearly perfect performance to overcome the two-time defending champion's powerful game.

How to Watch

Watch Sabalenka vs Keys Australian Open women's final in USA on Fubo (free-trial)
Start a FuboTV subscription today

The match will air live on ESPN with a pre-match show beginning at 3:00 AM ET. Additional coverage and streaming options are available on ESPN+.

This marks Sabalenka's third straight Australian Open final appearance as she attempts to join Martina Hingis (1997-1999) as the only women to win three consecutive titles in Melbourne since 1999.

Live stream the Australian Open Women's Finals on Fubo: Start your subscription now!

Regional restrictions may apply.

Advertisement