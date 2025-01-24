How to Watch 2025 Australian Open Women's Finals: Live Stream Women's Tennis, TV Channel

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch 2025 Australian Open Women's Finals, livestream, TV channel and more

A big favorite faces off against a fiery underdog as the women's final takes center stage. World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka aims for her third straight Australian Open title against Madison Keys at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne.

Match Details

Date Saturday, January 25, 2025 Start Time 3:30 am ET/12:30 am PT Venue Rod Laver Arena Location Melbourne, Australia TV Channels ESPN Live Stream Fubo (Watch for free!)

Path to the Final

Aryna Sabalenka (No. 1):

Defeated Paula Badosa in straight sets in semifinals

Has lost only one set during the entire tournament

Seeking to become seventh woman in Open Era to win three consecutive Australian Open titles

Madison Keys (No. 19):

Stunned No. 2 seed Iga Swiatek in semifinals

Competing in her 46th major tournament

Looking for first Grand Slam title after 2017 US Open final appearance

Head-to-Head History

Sabalenka enters as the heavy favorite, having dominated their previous meetings with a 4-1 head-to-head advantage. Keys will need a nearly perfect performance to overcome the two-time defending champion's powerful game.

How to Watch

The match will air live on ESPN with a pre-match show beginning at 3:00 AM ET. Additional coverage and streaming options are available on ESPN+.

This marks Sabalenka's third straight Australian Open final appearance as she attempts to join Martina Hingis (1997-1999) as the only women to win three consecutive titles in Melbourne since 1999.

Regional restrictions may apply.