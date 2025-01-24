How to Watch 2025 Australian Open Women's Finals: Live Stream Women's Tennis, TV Channel

A big favorite faces off against a fiery underdog as the women's final takes center stage. World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka aims for her third straight Australian Open title against Madison Keys at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne.
Match Details
|Date
|Saturday, January 25, 2025
|Start Time
|3:30 am ET/12:30 am PT
|Venue
|Rod Laver Arena
|Location
|Melbourne, Australia
|TV Channels
|ESPN
|Live Stream
Path to the Final
Aryna Sabalenka (No. 1):
- Defeated Paula Badosa in straight sets in semifinals
- Has lost only one set during the entire tournament
- Seeking to become seventh woman in Open Era to win three consecutive Australian Open titles
Madison Keys (No. 19):
- Stunned No. 2 seed Iga Swiatek in semifinals
- Competing in her 46th major tournament
- Looking for first Grand Slam title after 2017 US Open final appearance
Head-to-Head History
Sabalenka enters as the heavy favorite, having dominated their previous meetings with a 4-1 head-to-head advantage. Keys will need a nearly perfect performance to overcome the two-time defending champion's powerful game.
How to Watch
The match will air live on ESPN with a pre-match show beginning at 3:00 AM ET. Additional coverage and streaming options are available on ESPN+.
This marks Sabalenka's third straight Australian Open final appearance as she attempts to join Martina Hingis (1997-1999) as the only women to win three consecutive titles in Melbourne since 1999.
