How to watch today's Stoke City vs Burnley Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Stoke and Burnley, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Burnley will take on Stoke in the Championship at the Bet365 Stadium on Saturday.

Burnley are third in the standings, just two points behind leaders Leeds. They will need to keep winning to keep up with the top two and having won three games in a row, the team will be confident.

Stoke are 14th in the standings and will be hoping they can get points at home. They have more losses than wins so far, and are expected to struggle this weekend.

Stoke vs Burnley kick-off time

Championship - Championship Bet365 Stadium

The match will be played at the Bet365 Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 10 am ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Stoke team news

Stoke City continue to be without midfielder Ben Pearson, Sam Gallagher and 21-year-old Bosun Lawal, who are all sidelined by injuries.

The Potters have struggled to convert draws into wins recently and they will be hoping to spring a surprise this weekend against Burnley.

Burnley team news

For Burnley, veteran forward Jay Rodriguez is thriving in the starting lineup and is expected to feature again this weekend. Lyle Foster and Mike Tresor remain out.

Despite the strong performances of Burnley’s defence, head coach Scott Parker is still missing key defenders Hannes Delcroix and Joe Worrall.

