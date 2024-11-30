+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Championship
Bet365 Stadium
How to watch today's Stoke City vs Burnley Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Stoke and Burnley, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Burnley will take on Stoke in the Championship at the Bet365 Stadium on Saturday.

Burnley are third in the standings, just two points behind leaders Leeds. They will need to keep winning to keep up with the top two and having won three games in a row, the team will be confident.

Stoke are 14th in the standings and will be hoping they can get points at home. They have more losses than wins so far, and are expected to struggle this weekend.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Stoke vs Burnley online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+, CBS and Amazon Prime Video in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stoke vs Burnley kick-off time

Championship - Championship
Bet365 Stadium

The match will be played at the Bet365 Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 10 am ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Stoke team news

Stoke City continue to be without midfielder Ben Pearson, Sam Gallagher and 21-year-old Bosun Lawal, who are all sidelined by injuries.

The Potters have struggled to convert draws into wins recently and they will be hoping to spring a surprise this weekend against Burnley.

Burnley team news

For Burnley, veteran forward Jay Rodriguez is thriving in the starting lineup and is expected to feature again this weekend. Lyle Foster and Mike Tresor remain out.

Despite the strong performances of Burnley’s defence, head coach Scott Parker is still missing key defenders Hannes Delcroix and Joe Worrall.

Form

