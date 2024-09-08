How to watch today's San Diego Wave vs North Carolina Courage NWSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

San Diego Wave will take on North Carolina Courage up next in the NWSL at the Snapdragon Stadium on Sunday.
Although the hosts have the upper hand in the head-to-head record against North Carolina Courage, their recent form leaves a lot to be desired. They are 12th in the standings and have recorded just two wins in their last 15 matches across all competitions.
The visitors, on the other hand, have suffered only two defeats in their last nine matches across all competitions. They are the favourites to take home three points.
San Diego Wave vs North Carolina Courage kick-off time
|Date:
|Sepember 8, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|8pm ET
|Venue:
|Snapdragon Stadium
The match will played at the Snapdragon Stadium on Sunday, with kick-off at 8 pm ET for fans in the US.
Team news & squads
San Diego Wave team news
Maria Sánchez has three assists to her name and remains the player to watch out for in the final third.
San Diego’s captain and forward Alex Morgan will play her final match on Sunday, retiring as the club’s all-time leader in both goals (23) and assists (8) since joining for its debut season in 2022.
San Diego Wave predicted XI: Beall; Westphal, Wesley, McNabb, Dahlkemper; Doniak, Colaprico; Morgan, Sanchez, McCaskill; Bennett.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Sheridan, Telford, Beall, Lowder, Brzykcy, Messner, Beall, DeLisle
|Defenders:
|Girma, Dahlkemper, Lundkvist, Torpey, Westphal, Wesley, McNabb, Janae Shorts, Bruster, Hansen, Cortez
|Midfielders:
|Jakobsson, Van Egmond, Sánchez, Colaprico, Doniak, McCaskill, DeMarco, Enge, Altschuld, Ascanio, Pulver
|Forwards:
|Morgan, Cascarino, Shaw, Barcenas, Carusa, Bennett, Ali, Turnbow, Jones, Sodoma
North Carolina Courage team news
The Courage will be without the services of Sydney Collins and Estelle Johnson (on maternity leave) for the game this weekend.
Ashley Sanchez is North Carolina’s top performer this season, leading the team with four goals and three assists.
North Carolina possible XI: Bova; Williams, Kurtz, Berkely, Rauch; O'Sullivan, Miura; St-Georges, Sanchez, Pickett; Hopkins
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Murphy, Bova, Hancuff
|Defenders:
|Kurtz, Berkely, Rauch, Staude, Williams, Winebrenner, McCutcheon, St-Georges
|Midfielders:
|Miura, Pinto, O'Sullivan, Jackson, Weatherholt, Mertz, Speck, Matsukubo, Pickett
|Forwards:
|Sanchez, Hopkins, Kerolin, Lussi
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|08/10/23
|North Carolina Courage 0 - 0 San Diego Wave
|NWSL
|02/04/23
|San Diego Wave 3 - 1 North Carolina Courage
|NWSL
|01/10/22
|San Diego Wave 0 - 0 North Carolina Courage
|NWSL
|22/05/22
|North Carolina Courage 0 - 1 San Diego Wave
|NWSL