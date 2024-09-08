+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
How to watch today's San Diego Wave vs North Carolina Courage NWSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NWSL match between San Diego Wave and North Carolina Courage, as well as kick-off time and team news.

San Diego Wave will take on North Carolina Courage up next in the NWSL at the Snapdragon Stadium on Sunday.

Although the hosts have the upper hand in the head-to-head record against North Carolina Courage, their recent form leaves a lot to be desired. They are 12th in the standings and have recorded just two wins in their last 15 matches across all competitions.

The visitors, on the other hand, have suffered only two defeats in their last nine matches across all competitions. They are the favourites to take home three points.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch San Diego Wave vs North Carolina Courage online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Paramount+, ESPN+ and CBS in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

San Diego Wave vs North Carolina Courage kick-off time

Date:Sepember 8, 2024
Kick-off time:8pm ET
Venue:Snapdragon Stadium

The match will played at the Snapdragon Stadium on Sunday, with kick-off at 8 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

San Diego Wave team news

Maria Sánchez has three assists to her name and remains the player to watch out for in the final third.

San Diego’s captain and forward Alex Morgan will play her final match on Sunday, retiring as the club’s all-time leader in both goals (23) and assists (8) since joining for its debut season in 2022.

San Diego Wave predicted XI: Beall; Westphal, Wesley, McNabb, Dahlkemper; Doniak, Colaprico; Morgan, Sanchez, McCaskill; Bennett.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Sheridan, Telford, Beall, Lowder, Brzykcy, Messner, Beall, DeLisle
Defenders:Girma, Dahlkemper, Lundkvist, Torpey, Westphal, Wesley, McNabb, Janae Shorts, Bruster, Hansen, Cortez
Midfielders:Jakobsson, Van Egmond, Sánchez, Colaprico, Doniak, McCaskill, DeMarco, Enge, Altschuld, Ascanio, Pulver
Forwards:Morgan, Cascarino, Shaw, Barcenas, Carusa, Bennett, Ali, Turnbow, Jones, Sodoma

North Carolina Courage team news

The Courage will be without the services of Sydney Collins and Estelle Johnson (on maternity leave) for the game this weekend.

Ashley Sanchez is North Carolina’s top performer this season, leading the team with four goals and three assists.

North Carolina possible XI: Bova; Williams, Kurtz, Berkely, Rauch; O'Sullivan, Miura; St-Georges, Sanchez, Pickett; Hopkins

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Murphy, Bova, Hancuff
Defenders:Kurtz, Berkely, Rauch, Staude, Williams, Winebrenner, McCutcheon, St-Georges
Midfielders:Miura, Pinto, O'Sullivan, Jackson, Weatherholt, Mertz, Speck, Matsukubo, Pickett
Forwards:Sanchez, Hopkins, Kerolin, Lussi

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
08/10/23North Carolina Courage 0 - 0 San Diego WaveNWSL
02/04/23San Diego Wave 3 - 1 North Carolina CourageNWSL
01/10/22San Diego Wave 0 - 0 North Carolina CourageNWSL
22/05/22North Carolina Courage 0 - 1 San Diego WaveNWSL

