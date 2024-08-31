How to watch today's Racing Louisville vs Seattle Reign NWSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NWSL match between Racing Louisville and Seattle Reign FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Racing Louisville will take on Seattle Reign in the NWSL at the Lynn Family Stadium on Saturday.

Racing reignited the chase for a playoff spot in the NWSL with a dominant 3-1 victory over Chicago at home last weekend. The win propelled Louisville into eighth place and coach Bev Yanez's team is now just six points behind sixth place and four behind seventh.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Racing Louisville vs Seattle Reign FC online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on ION and Tubi in the US. ION is available to stream via Fubo. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Racing Louisville vs Seattle Reign FC kick-off time

Date: August 31, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET Venue: Lynn Family Stadium

The match will be played at the Lynn Family Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 7:30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Racing Louisville team news

Brazilian midfielder Ary Borges and Taylor Flint are back in action following their injury issues.

New acquisition Bethany Balcer, who joined from Seattle last week, made an immediate impact by assisting Racing's first goal in her debut in the previous game.

Racing Louisville possible XI: Lund; Milliet, A. Wright, Pickett, Erceg; Fischer, DeMelo, Borges, Flint; Turner, Kanu.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lund, Bloomer, Sekany Defenders: Milliet, A. Wright, Pikkujamsa, Jean, Pickett, Erceg Midfielders: Howell, DeMelo, Borges, Fischer, Kurosaki, DiGrande, Pokorny, Baggett, Flint Forwards: Motlhalo, Sears, Clegg, Goins, K. Wright, Bahr, Kanu, Turner, Balcer

Seattle Reign FC team news

Ryanne Brown, Olivia Van der Jagt and Lauren Barnes are all unavailable for selection due to injuries.

There are no fresh injuries within the camp as they look to grab wins and climb up the standings.

Seattle Reign FC predicted XI: Ivory; Huerta, Bugg, McClernon, Holmes; Stanton, So-yun, James; Latsko, Balcer, King

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ivory, Perez Defenders: Huerta, Lester, Woodham, McClernon, Holmes Midfielders: Quinn, James-Turner, Stanton, Fishlock, Athens, Mercado, Ji Forwards: Balcer, Weinert, Adames

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 24/06/24 Seattle Reign 1 - 1 Racing Louisville NWSL 07/09/23 Seattle Reign 0 - 1 Racing Louisville NWSL Challenge Cup 02/07/23 Seattle Reign 2 - 2 Racing Louisville NWSL 30/04/23 Racing Louisville 2 - 2 Seattle Reign NWSL 21/08/22 Racing Louisville 1 - 2 Seattle Reign Friendly

Useful links