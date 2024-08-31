How to watch today's Racing Louisville vs Seattle Reign NWSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Racing Louisville will take on Seattle Reign in the NWSL at the Lynn Family Stadium on Saturday.
Racing reignited the chase for a playoff spot in the NWSL with a dominant 3-1 victory over Chicago at home last weekend. The win propelled Louisville into eighth place and coach Bev Yanez's team is now just six points behind sixth place and four behind seventh.
How to watch Racing Louisville vs Seattle Reign FC online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on ION and Tubi in the US. ION is available to stream via Fubo. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.
Racing Louisville vs Seattle Reign FC kick-off time
|Date:
|August 31, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|7:30 pm ET
|Venue:
|Lynn Family Stadium
The match will be played at the Lynn Family Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 7:30 pm ET for fans in the US.
Team news & squads
Racing Louisville team news
Brazilian midfielder Ary Borges and Taylor Flint are back in action following their injury issues.
New acquisition Bethany Balcer, who joined from Seattle last week, made an immediate impact by assisting Racing's first goal in her debut in the previous game.
Racing Louisville possible XI: Lund; Milliet, A. Wright, Pickett, Erceg; Fischer, DeMelo, Borges, Flint; Turner, Kanu.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Lund, Bloomer, Sekany
|Defenders:
|Milliet, A. Wright, Pikkujamsa, Jean, Pickett, Erceg
|Midfielders:
|Howell, DeMelo, Borges, Fischer, Kurosaki, DiGrande, Pokorny, Baggett, Flint
|Forwards:
|Motlhalo, Sears, Clegg, Goins, K. Wright, Bahr, Kanu, Turner, Balcer
Seattle Reign FC team news
Ryanne Brown, Olivia Van der Jagt and Lauren Barnes are all unavailable for selection due to injuries.
There are no fresh injuries within the camp as they look to grab wins and climb up the standings.
Seattle Reign FC predicted XI: Ivory; Huerta, Bugg, McClernon, Holmes; Stanton, So-yun, James; Latsko, Balcer, King
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Ivory, Perez
|Defenders:
|Huerta, Lester, Woodham, McClernon, Holmes
|Midfielders:
|Quinn, James-Turner, Stanton, Fishlock, Athens, Mercado, Ji
|Forwards:
|Balcer, Weinert, Adames
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|24/06/24
|Seattle Reign 1 - 1 Racing Louisville
|NWSL
|07/09/23
|Seattle Reign 0 - 1 Racing Louisville
|NWSL Challenge Cup
|02/07/23
|Seattle Reign 2 - 2 Racing Louisville
|NWSL
|30/04/23
|Racing Louisville 2 - 2 Seattle Reign
|NWSL
|21/08/22
|Racing Louisville 1 - 2 Seattle Reign
|Friendly