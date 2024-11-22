How to watch today's PSG vs Toulouse Ligue 1 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Toulouse, as well as kick-off time and team news.

PSG will take on Toulouse in a Ligue 1 clash at the Parc des Princes on Friday.

PSG are unbeaten in the league after 11 rounds. They have 29 points and are chasing their fourth league win in a row. They are heading into this fixture on the back of a 4-2 win over Angers, thanks to a brace each from Kang-in Lee and Bradley Barcola.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Paris Saint-Germain vs Toulouse online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Fanatiz and beIN Sports in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Toulouse kick-off time

Ligue 1 - Ligue 1 Parc des Princes

The match will be played at the Parc des Princes on Friday, with kick-off at 3 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Paris Saint-Germain team news

PSG may opt for significant rotation ahead of their crucial midweek Champions League showdown with Bayern Munich.

Marquinhos will serve a one-match suspension in this game, joining injured players Presnel Kimpembe, Lucas Hernandez, and Gonçalo Ramos on the sidelines.

Toulouse team news

Toulouse are likely to stick with an unchanged lineup. However, Danish defender Rasmus Nicolaisen remains a fitness concern, while Mark McKenzie and Gabriel Suazo will need to be assessed after returning late from international duty.

