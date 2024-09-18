How to watch today's PSG vs Girona Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

PSG will begin their 2024-25 Champions League campaign with a game against Girona at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday.
PSG have won their first four league games in a row and will be confident of riding on that momentum to get their first win of this revamped tournament. Girona, on the other hand, are heading into the game on the back of a heavy defeat at the hands of Barcelona.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
How to watch PSG vs Girona online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on Paramount+ and Vix in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
PSG vs Girona kick-off time
|Date:
|September 18, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|3 pm ET
|Venue:
|Parc des Princes
The match will be played at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday, with kick-off at 3 pm ET for fans in the US.
Team news & squads
PSG team news
PSG will continue to be without Gonçalo Ramos, Presnel Kimpembe, and Lucas Hernandez, all of whom are recovering from long-term injuries.
First-choice goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma is also sidelined with a thigh injury, paving the way for summer signing Matvey Safonov to potentially make his debut.
Midfielders Warren Zaire-Emery and Vitinha remain doubtful and will undergo late fitness tests.
PSG possible XI: Safonov; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Lee, Ruiz, Neves; Dembele, Kolo Muani, Barcola.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Safonov, Tenas
|Defenders:
|Marquinhos, Marquinhos, Pereira, Mendes, Skriniar, Beraldo, Zague, Pacho
|Midfielders:
|Ruiz, Doue, Lee, Mayulu, Neves
|Forwards:
|Asensio, Kolo Muani, Dembele, Barcola
Girona team news
For Girona, Ricard Artero and Jastin are still unavailable, while Yangel Herrera, who missed the loss to Barcelona due to an adductor issue, is questionable for Wednesday’s match.
Girona possible XI: Gazzaniga; Frances, Lopez, Blind, Gutierrez; Martin, Romeu, Solis; Tsygankov, Ruiz, Danjuma
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Gazzaniga, Carlos
|Defenders:
|Gutierrez, Martinez, Lopez, Frances, Fernandez, Juanpe, Blind
|Midfielders:
|Villa, Herrera, Martin, Van de Beek, Artero, Romeu
|Forwards:
|Stuani, Ruiz, Gil, Portu, Garcia, Chaira, Roca, Vallejo, Urena
Head-to-Head Record
This is set to be the first-ever meeting between PSG and Girona.