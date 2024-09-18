How to watch today's PSG vs Girona Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Champions League match between PSG and Girona, as well as kick-off time and team news.

PSG will begin their 2024-25 Champions League campaign with a game against Girona at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday.

PSG have won their first four league games in a row and will be confident of riding on that momentum to get their first win of this revamped tournament. Girona, on the other hand, are heading into the game on the back of a heavy defeat at the hands of Barcelona.

PSG vs Girona kick-off time

Date: September 18, 2024 Kick-off time: 3 pm ET Venue: Parc des Princes

The match will be played at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday, with kick-off at 3 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

PSG team news

PSG will continue to be without Gonçalo Ramos, Presnel Kimpembe, and Lucas Hernandez, all of whom are recovering from long-term injuries.

First-choice goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma is also sidelined with a thigh injury, paving the way for summer signing Matvey Safonov to potentially make his debut.

Midfielders Warren Zaire-Emery and Vitinha remain doubtful and will undergo late fitness tests.

PSG possible XI: Safonov; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Lee, Ruiz, Neves; Dembele, Kolo Muani, Barcola.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Safonov, Tenas Defenders: Marquinhos, Marquinhos, Pereira, Mendes, Skriniar, Beraldo, Zague, Pacho Midfielders: Ruiz, Doue, Lee, Mayulu, Neves Forwards: Asensio, Kolo Muani, Dembele, Barcola

Girona team news

For Girona, Ricard Artero and Jastin are still unavailable, while Yangel Herrera, who missed the loss to Barcelona due to an adductor issue, is questionable for Wednesday’s match.

Girona possible XI: Gazzaniga; Frances, Lopez, Blind, Gutierrez; Martin, Romeu, Solis; Tsygankov, Ruiz, Danjuma

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gazzaniga, Carlos Defenders: Gutierrez, Martinez, Lopez, Frances, Fernandez, Juanpe, Blind Midfielders: Villa, Herrera, Martin, Van de Beek, Artero, Romeu Forwards: Stuani, Ruiz, Gil, Portu, Garcia, Chaira, Roca, Vallejo, Urena

Head-to-Head Record

This is set to be the first-ever meeting between PSG and Girona.

