How to watch today's Plymouth vs Watford Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Plymouth and Watford, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Plymouth will take on Watford in the Championship at Home Park on Friday.

Watford are currently sixth in the standings, six points behind the league leaders. They have won three out of their last five games and will be confident of adding three more points to the bag.

Plymouth are struggling down in 18th place, and have only managed one win in their last five fixtures.

How to watch Plymouth vs Watford online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+, CBS and Amazon Prime Video in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Plymouth vs Watford kick-off time

Championship - Championship Home Park

The match will be played at the Home Park on Friday, with kick-off at 3 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Plymouth team news

Conor Hazard, Brendan Galloway, Lewis Gibson, Joe Edwards, Ibrahim Cissoko, and Muhamed Tijani are all likely to remain unavailable due to injuries.

They will be hoping the existing roster can manage to deliver a strong display against Watford on Friday.

Watford team news

Watford manager Tom Cleverley will need to make at least one adjustment to his starting lineup, as Festy Ebosele is suspended for accumulating five yellow cards.

Yasser Larouci is expected to step in as a direct replacement, while the Hornets will be boosted by the returns of Francisco Sierralta and Moussa Sissoko, both of whom have completed their respective one-match suspensions.

