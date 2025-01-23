How to watch today's Peru U20 vs Paraguay U20 Copa Sudamericano U20 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the South American Youth Football Championship match between Peru U20 and Paraguay U20, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The Peruvian U20 national team is set to make its debut in the South American Championship, held in Venezuela, with an opening clash against Paraguay, a traditionally formidable opponent in youth competitions.

This prestigious tournament offers a golden opportunity for budding talents to shine on a continental stage while serving as a critical pathway to securing a spot in the U20 World Cup, slated for late 2025 in Chile.

Uniting South America's top youth squads, this competition promises electrifying matches as nations battle fiercely for the coveted championship crown.

How to watch Peru U20 vs Paraguay U20 online - TV channels & live streams

The Copa Sudamericano clash between Peru and Paraguay will be shown live on ViX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Peru U20 vs Paraguay U20 kick-off time

The match will be played at the Estadio Metropolitano de Fútbol de Lara on Thursday, January 23, with kick-off at 4 pm ET/ 1 pm PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Peru U20 team news

Under the leadership of José Guillermo del Solar, who has revealed his plans to step down after this tournament, the team has been meticulously preparing intending to make a strong impact in the competition. Bayern Munich reserves midfielder Felipe Chávez has been surprisingly excluded from the official roster of the Peru U-20 National Team for the South American Championship.

The head coach of the Peruvian U20 squad, known as 'Chemo' del Solar, has assembled a roster showcasing the finest young talent the nation has to offer. This lineup includes players from both domestic and international clubs, all eager to make their mark and display their abilities on this pivotal stage. Defender Alejandro Posito, who is touted for a move to Belgium this summer, will marshal the backline, while Víctor Guzman from Alianza Lima is expected to lead the line for Peru.

Paraguay U20 team news

The expected starting lineup for Paraguay U20 features a slate of emerging local talents. Sportivo Luqueño striker Kevin Pereira is expected to lead the attack and create goal-scoring opportunities, while Club Libertad star Angel Gonzalez will be the goalkeeper in between the sticks, responsible for maintaining a solid defense.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

PER Last 2 matches PA2 0 Wins 0 Draws 2 Wins Paraguay U20 1 - 0 Peru U20

Paraguay U20 1 - 0 Peru U20 0 Goals scored 2 Games over 2.5 goals 0/2 Both teams scored 0/2

Standings

