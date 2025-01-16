How to Watch Penn State at Nebraska: Live Stream College Wrestling, TV Channel

GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch 2025 Penn State at Nebraska College Wrestling, livestream, TV channel and plenty more

A blockbuster Big Ten wrestling showdown takes place as No. 1 Penn State visits No. 4 Nebraska on Friday night at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln.

Match Details

The 2025 Penn State at Nebraska College Wrestling will take place at Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT on Friday, Jan. 17.

Date Friday, January 17, 2025 Time 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT Venue & Location Bob Devaney Sports Center, Lincoln, NE TV Channel Big Ten Network Stream Fubo ( Try for free !)

Key Matchups

The dual features multiple ranked-vs-ranked battles, with Nebraska favored in four weight classes. The most anticipated bouts include:

Top Matches:

125: No. 4 Caleb Smith (NEB) vs. No. 8 Braeden Davis (PSU)

141: No. 4 Brock Hardy (NEB) vs. No. 3 Beau Bartlett (PSU)

149: No. 5 Ridge Lovett (NEB) vs. No. 2 Shayne Van Ness (PSU)

197: No. 9 Silas Allred (NEB) vs. No. 23 Josh Barr (PSU)

Team Leaders

Penn State:

Carter Starocci - Four-time NCAA Champion (184)

Mitchell Mesenbrink - Bonus point machine (165)

Greg Kerkvliet - Returning NCAA Champion (285)

Nebraska:

Caleb Smith - Top-5 ranked at 125

Antrell Taylor - Rising star at 165

Brock Hardy - Former NCAA All-American at 141

How to watch Penn State at Nebraska College Wrestling on TV and stream live online

The match will air live on Big Ten Network, with Shane Sparks and Jim Gibbons calling the action. This marks one of the most significant conference duals of the season, as both teams are expected to contend for the NCAA team title in March.

Viewers can also stream the meet on Fubo. Start your free trial today.

Regional restrictions may apply.