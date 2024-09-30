How to watch today's Parma vs Cagliari Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Parma and Cagliari, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Parma will take on Cagliari in the Serie A at the Ennio Tardini Stadium on Monday.

After the first five rounds in the league, Parma are only slightly better positioned heading into the game, with one win so far. They will be more confident team in this clash, as the visitors are rooted to the bottom of the table with just two points in the bag.

Parma vs Cagliari kick-off time

Date: September 29, 2024 Kick-off time: 2.45pm ET Venue: Ennio Tardini Stadium

The match will be played at the Ennio Tardini Stadium on Monday, with kick-off at 2.45pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Parma team news

Parma manager Fabio Pecchia will have Mandela Keita available again after the midfielder served his suspension.

Matteo Cancellieri will miss the match due to a one-game ban following his red card against Lecce.

Nahuel Estevez, Adrian Benedyczak and Australian defender Alessandro Circati are out of the clash due to injuries.

Parma possible XI: Suzuki; Del Prato, Balogh, Osorio, Coulibaly; Bernabe, Hernani; Man, Sohm, Mihaila; Bonny.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Chichizola, Suzuki, Corvi Defenders: Osorio, Balogh, Valenti, Valeri, Del Prato, Coulibaly, Leoni, Cobbaut, Di Chiara Midfielders: Bernabe, Sohm, Hainaut, Camara, Cyprien Forwards: Almqvist, Bonny, Colak, Partipilo, Mihaila, Haj, Kowalski, Man

Cagliari team news

For the visitors, only Mateusz Wieteska and Matteo Prati are potential absentees.

Key players like forwards Roberto Piccoli and Zito Luvumbo are expected to return to the starting lineup at Stadio Tardini.

Cagliari possible XI: Scuffet; Zappa, Mina, Luperto; Zortea, Gaetano, Marin, Deiola, Augello; Luvumbo, Piccoli.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Scuffet, Sherri, Ciocci Defenders: Mina, Palomino, Hatzidiakos, Luperto, Augello, Zortea, Zappa, Obert, Azzi, Di Pardo Midfielders: Marin, Makoumbou, Jankto, Viola, Adopo, Deiola, Felici Forwards: Lapadula, Luvumbo, Pavoletti, Piccoli, Pereiro, Mutandwa

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 04/06/23 Parma 0 - 0 Cagliari Serie B 31/05/23 Cagliari 3 - 2 Parma Serie B 22/04/23 Parma 2 - 1 Cagliari Serie B 03/12/22 Cagliari 1 - 1 Parma Serie B 18/04/21 Cagliari 4 - 3 Parma Serie A

