How to watch today's Orlando Pride vs Kansas City Current NWSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NWSL match between Orlando Pride and Kansas City Current, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Orlando Pride will take on Kansas City Current in the NWSL at the Inter & Co Stadium on Friday.

Orlando are leading the group standings with 47 points in 19 games and are yet to be beaten this season. Kansas City are nine points behind in third place and will be hoping to cimb up with seven rounds remaining in the league stage.

How to watch Orlando Pride vs Kansas City Current online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Orlando Pride vs Kansas City Current kick-off time

Date: September 13, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm ET Venue: Inter & Co Stadium

The match will be played at the Inter & Co Stadium on Friday, with kick-off at 8 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Orlando Pride team news

Barba Banda is continuing to enjoy a brilliant season with 12 goals and five assists to her name so far. She will be the one to keep an eye on as always.

There are no major injury concerns for the Pride ahead of the game this weekend.

Orlando Pride possible XI: Moorhouse; Abello, Strom, Sams, Pickett; Angelina, McCutcheon; Doyle, Marta, Adriana; Banda.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Moorhouse, Manner, Crone Defenders: McCutcheon, Sams, Lawrence, Martinez Midfielders: Luana, Gautrat, Duljan, Abello, Lemos, Dyke Forwards: Larroquette, Adriana, Marta, Watt, Doyle, Banda, Yates, Allen, Kerr

Kansas City Current team news

Temwa Chawinga will be looking to add to her league leading tally of 15 goals this season. She has registered six assists as well and will be one of the first names on the team sheet.

Kansas City Current possible XI: Schult; Mace, Cook, Pedersen, Wheeler; LaBonta, Feist; Prince, DiBernardo, Chawinga; Debinha.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Franch, Schult Defenders: Steigleder, Glas, Mace, Wheeler, Ball, Pedersen, Cook, Rodriguez, Weber, Robinson, Sharples Midfielders: LaBonta, Scott, Braun, Hutton, DiBernardo, Feist, Debinha Forwards: Chawinga, Prince, Bia, Cooper, Hamilton, Jereko, Pfeiffer, Magaia

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 07/07/24 Kansas City Current 1 - 2 Orlando Pride NWS 25/06/23 Orlando Pride 1 - 2 Kansas City Current NWS 24/04/23 Kansas City Current 2 - 0 Orlando Pride NWS 01/08/22 Kansas City Current 2 - 2 Orlando Pride NWS 15/05/22 Orlando Pride 2 - 2 Kansas City Current NWS

