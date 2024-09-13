+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Orlando Pride  v Angel City FCGetty Images Sport
NWSL
Watch on Amazon Prime Video
How to watch today's Orlando Pride vs Kansas City Current NWSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NWSL match between Orlando Pride and Kansas City Current, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Orlando Pride will take on Kansas City Current in the NWSL at the Inter & Co Stadium on Friday.

Orlando are leading the group standings with 47 points in 19 games and are yet to be beaten this season. Kansas City are nine points behind in third place and will be hoping to cimb up with seven rounds remaining in the league stage.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Orlando Pride vs Kansas City Current online - TV channels & live streams

Amazon Prime VideoWatch here

The match will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Orlando Pride vs Kansas City Current kick-off time

Date:September 13, 2024
Kick-off time:8 pm ET
Venue:Inter & Co Stadium

The match will be played at the Inter & Co Stadium on Friday, with kick-off at 8 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Orlando Pride team news

Barba Banda is continuing to enjoy a brilliant season with 12 goals and five assists to her name so far. She will be the one to keep an eye on as always.

There are no major injury concerns for the Pride ahead of the game this weekend.

Orlando Pride possible XI: Moorhouse; Abello, Strom, Sams, Pickett; Angelina, McCutcheon; Doyle, Marta, Adriana; Banda.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Moorhouse, Manner, Crone
Defenders:McCutcheon, Sams, Lawrence, Martinez
Midfielders:Luana, Gautrat, Duljan, Abello, Lemos, Dyke
Forwards:Larroquette, Adriana, Marta, Watt, Doyle, Banda, Yates, Allen, Kerr

Kansas City Current team news

Temwa Chawinga will be looking to add to her league leading tally of 15 goals this season. She has registered six assists as well and will be one of the first names on the team sheet.

Kansas City Current possible XI: Schult; Mace, Cook, Pedersen, Wheeler; LaBonta, Feist; Prince, DiBernardo, Chawinga; Debinha.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Franch, Schult
Defenders:Steigleder, Glas, Mace, Wheeler, Ball, Pedersen, Cook, Rodriguez, Weber, Robinson, Sharples
Midfielders:LaBonta, Scott, Braun, Hutton, DiBernardo, Feist, Debinha
Forwards:Chawinga, Prince, Bia, Cooper, Hamilton, Jereko, Pfeiffer, Magaia

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
07/07/24Kansas City Current 1 - 2 Orlando PrideNWS
25/06/23Orlando Pride 1 - 2 Kansas City CurrentNWS
24/04/23Kansas City Current 2 - 0 Orlando PrideNWS
01/08/22Kansas City Current 2 - 2 Orlando PrideNWS
15/05/22Orlando Pride 2 - 2 Kansas City CurrentNWS

Useful links

