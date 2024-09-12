How to watch today's North Korea Women U20 vs Austria Women U20 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the U20 Women's World Cup match between North Korea and Austria, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Reigning Asian champions North Korea face Austria in the Round of 16 of the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup on Thursday in Colombia.

North Korea cruised through Group F, defeating Argentina 6-2 in their opening match. Mi Ryong Pak and Ryong-Jong Jon scored early goals, and Hyang Sin, Il-Son Choe, and Kang-Ryon Choe added to the tally in the second half

Austria, on the other hand, finished second in Group E after a 2-1 victory over Ghana. Hannah Fankhauser and a Nicole Ojukwu penalty gave Austria a 2-0 lead before Stella Nyamekye scored a late consolation goal for Ghana.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch North Korea vs Austria U20 Women online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup match between North Korea and Austria will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Telemundo and Fox Soccer Plus.

Globally, fans can catch the live action on FIFA+.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

North Korea vs Austria U20 Women kick-off time & stadium

Date: Thursday, September 12, 2024 Kick-off time: 5:30 pm ET/ 2:30 pm PT Venue: Atanasio Girardot Stadium

The FIFA U20 Women's World Cup match between North Korea and Austria will be played at Estadio Atanasio Girardot in Medellín, Colombia.

It will kick off at 5:30 pm ET/ 2:30 pm PT on Thursday, September 12 in the US.

North Korea vs Austria U20 Women Team news & squads

North Korea U20 team news

North Korea U20 enters the match with a strong squad, having demonstrated their attacking capabilities in the group stage, particularly with a commanding 6-2 victory over Argentina.

The team is led by captain Chae Un-yong, who has been pivotal in their success, contributing at both ends of the pitch. They have no reported injuries, allowing them to field their strongest lineup. After scoring in the previous match against Argentina, Il-Son Choe is a key player to watch.

North Korea U20 Women possible XI: Son-gyong; Kang-mi, Sol-song, Hong-ryon, Su-yang; Un-yong, Song-ok, Kyong-jin, Il-Son Choe; Hyang Sin, Kang-Ryon Choe

Position Players Goalkeepers: Chae Un-Gyong, Kim Kyong-Rim, Su Mi Pak, Gyong Hyon-Son Defenders: Jon Ryong-Jong, Ham Ju-Hyang, Ryon Han-Hong, Song Oh-Sol, Kim Kang-Mi, Hwang Yu-Yong, Ri Yang-Su, Pak Hyo-Son, Hyang Sin Midfielders: Kim Song-Gyong, Kim Yu-Gyong, Choe Kang-Ryon, Chae Un-Yong, Kim Song-Ok, Min Kyong-Jin, Choe Song-gyong Forwards: Choe Il-Son, Park Mi-Ryong, Jong Kum, Hyon Ji-Hyang, Jang Kyong-Hui

Austria U20 Women team news

Austria U20 has also shown resilience, securing a spot in the knockout stage with a notable 2-1 win against Ghana. Key players like Hannah Fankhauser and Nicole Ojukwu have been in good form, and the team is expected to field a competitive side.

A 4-2-3-1 formation could be employed, with an emphasis on maintaining possession and controlling the midfield to limit North Korea's attacking threats.

Austria U20 Women possible XI: El Sherif; Spinn, Cavic, Schneiderbauer, Gutmann, Seidl; Wirnsberger, Keutz, Ojukwu, Fankhauser; Madl

Position Players Goalkeepers: El Sherif, Schönwetter, Rusek Defenders: D'Angelo, Satra, Seidl, Schneiderbauer, Cavic, Weiss, Spinn, Gutmann, Illinger Midfielders: Ojukwu, Keutz, Rukavina, Holl, Purtscher, Spinn Forwards: Wirnsberger, Fankhauser, Ziletkina, Šišić, Mädl

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first meeting between North Korea and Austria at the U-20 Women's World Cup.

