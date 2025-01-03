+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Ligue 1
team-logo
Allianz Riviera
team-logo
watch on fubo
GOAL

How to watch today's Nice vs Rennes Ligue 1 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Ligue 1Nice vs RennesNiceRennes

How to watch the Ligue 1 match between Nice and Rennes, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Nice will take on Rennes in the Ligue 1 at the Allianz Riviera on Friday.

With only one loss in their last five fixtures, sixth-placed Nice will be pretty confident about their chances of picking up a win ahead of the weekend.

The visitors will be hoping they can pick up their third win in a row. They are 12th in the standings and points have not been easy to come by for them throughout the season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Nice vs Rennes online - TV channels & live streams

FuboWatch here
FanatizWatch here
beIN SPORTSWatch here

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Fanatiz and beIN Sports in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Nice vs Rennes kick-off time

crest
Ligue 1 - Ligue 1
Allianz Riviera

The match will be played at the Allianz Riviera on Friday, with kick-off at 3 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Nice vs Rennes Probable lineups

NiceHome team crest

4-3-1-2

Formation

3-4-2-1

Home team crestREN
1
M. Bulka
26
M. Bard
44
A. Doumbouya
20
T. Louchet
64
M. Bombito
10
S. Diop
19
B. Bouanani
22
T. Ndombele
6
H. Boudaoui
29
E. Guessand
24
G. Laborde
30
S. Mandanda
22
L. Assignon
3
A. Truffert
4
C. Wooh
55
L. Oestigard
33
H. Hateboer
17
J. James
11
L. Blas
6
A. Matusiwa
27
Jota
9
A. Kalimuendo-Muinga

3-4-2-1

RENAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Franck Haise

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Jorge Sampaoli

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Nice team news

Franck Haise continues to contend with a depleted Nice squad, missing several key players, including last season's top scorer Terem Moffi, midfielder Morgan Sanson and experienced center-back Dante.

Victor Orakpo, Jérémie Boga, and Antoine Mendy are also sidelined, adding to the hosts' selection challenges.

Rennes team news

Rennes have minimal fitness issues, though Alidu Seidu remains unavailable due to an ACL injury ahead of their first match of 2025.

Form

NCE
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/10
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
5/5

REN
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/3
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Head-to-Head Record

NCE

Last 5 matches

REN

2

Wins

1

Draw

2

Wins

6

Goals scored

6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

Useful links

Advertisement