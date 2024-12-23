Watch NFL Triple-Header on 12/28: Chargers vs. Patriots, Broncos vs. Bengals, Cardinals vs. Rams

Sling Blue provides access to FS1, the NFL Network and Premier League soccer coverage on USA Network.

Are you ready for another action-packed day of NFL football? On December 28th, the NFL brings you a triple-header, featuring three exciting matchups that are sure to keep you glued to the screen during the holiday season.

Whether you’re a die-hard football fan or just looking for some thrilling sports entertainment, here’s everything you need to know about these games and how to stream them:

Game 1: Los Angeles Chargers vs. New England Patriots

• Time: 1:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. PT

• Location: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts

• Broadcast: NFL+ (Subscription Required)

The first game of the day features the Chargers traveling to Foxborough to take on the Patriots. With both teams looking to finish the season strong, expect a high-energy game full of big plays.

LA is currently sitting at (9-6) and firmly in the battle fora playoff spot, while the Patriots have endured a much more painful season with a (3-12) record and head coach Jerod Mayo may be fighting for his job.

Can the Chargers overcome the challenge of playing in a notoriously tough stadium like Gillette, or will the Patriots pull off an upset at home?

Game 2: Denver Broncos vs. Cincinnati Bengals

• Time: 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT

• Location: Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio

• Broadcast: NFL+ (Subscription Required)

Next up, we have a matchup between two teams that are fighting for a playoff spot: the (9-6) Broncos and the (7-8) Bengals.

The Bengals, with their explosive offense, will look to bounce back and keep their slim playoff hopes alive. Denver will try to capitalize on their strong defense and the success that rookie quarterback Bo Nix has shown this season.

Don’t miss this exciting battle in Cincinnati that could have major postseason implications.

Getty images

Game 3: Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams

• Time: 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT

• Location: SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, California

• Broadcast: NFL+ (Subscription Required)

The final game of the day takes us to SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, where the Cardinals (7-8) will take on the Rams (9-6) Both teams have had their ups and downs this season, and this game will be crucial for their respective playoff hopes.

The Rams, with their high-powered offense and star players, will be looking to maintain their home-field advantage.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals are determined to pull off an upset and keep their postseason dreams alive. This late-night game promises to be a thrilling conclusion to the NFL’s triple-header.

Getty images

How to Watch the NFL Triple-Header on Sling TV

To catch all the exciting action of the triple-header on Dec. 28, Sling TV is one of the best options for streaming live NFL games. Here’s why Sling TV is your go-to platform for these matchups:

• Comprehensive NFL Coverage: Sling TV offers access to a variety of sports channels, including NFL Network, ESPN, Fox Sports, and NBC Sports, making it easy to watch the Chargers-Patriots, Broncos-Bengals, and Cardinals-Rams matchups on December 28.

• Affordable Plans: Sling TV provides two affordable subscription options: Sling Orange for $40/month and Sling Blue for $40/month, both of which include access to essential NFL coverage. For fans looking for more sports channels, Sling also offers affordable add-ons such as Sling Blue+Orange for an extra $15/month.

• Stream Anywhere: Sling TV is designed for fans on the go, allowing you to stream the triple-header on your smartphone, tablet, smart TV, or streaming device. You can also enjoy up to 3 simultaneous streams, making it easy to watch multiple games at once or share the experience with friends and family.

• Customization: Sling TV offers flexibility with add-ons, such as NFL RedZone, ensuring you get the perfect NFL viewing experience tailored to your needs. You can easily customize your plan based on which channels and content you care most about.

• No Hidden Fees: Sling TV has straightforward pricing with no hidden fees or equipment rentals, which makes it an affordable and hassle-free option compared to cable or other streaming services.

With Sling TV, you’ll have all the coverage you need to watch the thrilling triple-header on December 28 and enjoy NFL action all season long.

Why Sling TV is Better Than YouTube TV

When it comes to streaming NFL games, Sling TV offers several advantages over YouTube TV. Here’s why Sling TV might be a better choice for your NFL viewing experience:

• More Affordable: One of the biggest reasons to choose Sling TV over YouTube TV is the price. Sling TV’s base plans start at $40/month, which is significantly cheaper than YouTube TV’s starting price of $72.99/month. This makes Sling TV a more budget-friendly option for those who want to enjoy NFL games without breaking the bank.

• Customization: Sling TV offers more flexibility with its plans and add-ons, allowing you to choose channels and features that fit your needs. For example, you can add Sports Extra ($11/month extra) to get more sports coverage, including NFL RedZone, or customize your plan to include NFL Network or ESPN. YouTube TV, on the other hand, has fewer customizable options.

• No Hidden Fees: Sling TV has transparent pricing with no hidden fees. YouTube TV, while offering a great service, can be more expensive when factoring in additional costs for features like unlimited DVR storage or family sharing.

• Better Device Support: Sling TV has wide compatibility with virtually all major streaming devices, including smart TVs, Roku, Fire TV, and more. YouTube TV supports these devices, but Sling TV is generally known for having broader compatibility across devices.

• More Control Over What You Watch: Sling TV allows you to select specific channel packages, so you can only pay for the channels you actually want. This is perfect for sports fans who just want the sports channels, like NFL Network, without paying for a lot of non-sports content.

When it comes down to it, Sling TV offers an affordable, customizable, and user-friendly way to watch NFL games without paying for extra features you don’t need.

Final Thoughts

The December 28th NFL triple-header promises to be an exciting day of football around the Christmas tree, with three intriguing matchups that will have major playoff implications. Whether you’re tuning in to see the Chargers vs. Patriots, Broncos vs. Bengals, or Cardinals vs. Rams, you can catch all the action on Sling TV — your ultimate streaming solution for NFL games.