How to watch today’s New York Rangers vs New Jersey Devils NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, kickoff, stats & everything you need to know

How to watch the NHL match between the New York Rangers and the New Jersey Devils, as well as the kick-off time and team news.

The clash between the New York Rangers and the New Jersey Devils is set to take place on April 3 2024 at 7:00 pm ET.

The Devils have a 36-35-4 record, including a 19-16-2 road record, and have proven to be formidable opponents whereas, the Rangers have a record of 50-21-4, including a strong 26-10-0 at home.

Their average goals per game (GPG) of 3.3 is very comparable to the Rangers', Who have a slightly higher GPG of 3.4. The Rangers and Devils are evenly matched in terms of shot per game (SPG), with the Devils averaging 31.5 and the Rangers 31.0.

Despite these similar numbers, the Rangers proved their superiority in the home arena on March 12, 2024, defeating the Devils 3-1.

This game not only demonstrated how strong the Rangers are at home, but it also proved how tough the rivalry is between these two teams, making fans eager for more exciting battles in the future.

New York Rangers vs New Jersey Devils: Date & Puck Drop Time

The NHL match between the New York Rangers and the New Jersey Devils will take place on 3 April 2024 at 7:00 pm ET at Madison Square Garden, in Manhattan, New York.

Date April 3, 2024 Kick-off Time 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT Arena Madison Square Garden Location Manhattan, New York

How to watch New York Rangers vs New Jersey Devils online - TV Channels & Live Streams

Fans can watch the exciting match between the New York Rangers and the New Jersey Devils by tuning in to TNT, truTV, or MAX networks for live coverage. With MAX providing an additional watching option for the fans.

New York Rangers vs New Jersey Devils Team News

New York Rangers Team News

The New York Rangers are going through an uncertain period, with important players Erik Gustafsson and Jacob Troubaboth listed as day-to-day, placing pressure on the team's defensive lineup.

Both Gustafsson and Trouba are very important players to the Rangers' defensive strategies and overall approach to play, so this situation tests how deep and tough their roster is.

Despite these problems, the Rangers are still encouraged by their star player, Artemi Panarin. With 108 points and 44 goals this season, Panarin has been nothing short of amazing, showing how important he is to the team's offensive thrust.

Alongside Panarin, Ryan Lindgren is a constant figure on defense for the Rangers. He is reliable and tough. Even though there are some questions about key defenders right now. Panarin's offensive genius and Lindgren's strong defense make the Rangers still strong contenders in the league.

New Jersey Devils Team News

The New Jersey Devils are facing difficulties with their team as they try to get through the season. The team's defense is noticeably weaker without key defender Kurtis MacDermid in the lineup.

Moreover, forward Nolan Foote, who is renowned for his strength and skill in the face of the puck, gives the Devils a potentially vital attacking presence and is also injured.

In addition to these problems, Jonas Siegenthalar, a key member of their defense, is described as day-to-day.

The uncertain status of Siegenthaler makes the team's defensive approach less predictable, which makes it hard for the coaches to make plans with confidence. These absences test the Devils' depth and toughness as a team, causing them to change and find other players to step up to keep their edge in the league

Head-to-Head Records

Here is a record of the last five meetings between the New York Rangers and the New Jersey Devils in NHL matches: