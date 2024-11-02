How to watch today's New York City vs FC Cincinnati MLS Cup Playoffs game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

New York City will take on Cincinnati in the MLS playoffs at the Citi Field on Saturday.
Yamil Asad scored in the first leg of this three-legged series of games to give Cincinnati a narrow lead. Both teams will be giving it their best shot in the second leg - the hosts to get back into the contest and the visitors to wrap up the playoffs in style.
Cincinnati finished in third place in the league stage, nine points and three places above the hosts. They will be the confident team heading into the fixture,
How to watch New York City FC vs FC Cincinnati online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
New York City FC vs FC Cincinnati kick-off time
|Date:
|November 2, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|5 pm ET
|Venue:
|Citi Field
The match will be played at the Citi Field on Saturday, with kick-off at 5 pm ET for fans in the US.
Team news & squads
New York City FC team news
Malachi Jones missed another game for NYCFC on Monday due to a broken tibia. He remains unavailable for selection.
Tayvon Gray will also be unavailable after receiving a straight red card in the final moments of the first match.
New York City FC possible XI: Freese; Ilenic, Martins, Risa, O'Toole; Parks, Sands; Wolf, Rodriguez, Ojeda; Martinez.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Barraza, Romero, Rando, Freese
|Defenders:
|Hope-Gund, Tanasijevic, Martins, McFarlane, O'Toole, Ilenic, Baeira
|Midfielders:
|Sands, Perea, Rodriguez, Moralez, Carrizo, Shore, Parks, Haak
|Forwards:
|Mijatovic, Bakrar, Fernandez, Martinez, Wolf, Ojeda, Yanez
FC Cincinnati team news
Cincinnati, meanwhile, will be without Nick Hagglund and Matt Miazga on Saturday due to leg injuries.
Isaiah Foster and Alec Kann remain doubtful as they recover from their respective injuries.
Cincinnati possible XI: Celentano; Awaziem, Robinson, Hadebe; Yedlin, Bucha, Nwobodo, Asad; Acosta; Santos, Kubo.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Celentano, Louro, Walters
|Defenders:
|Powell, Awaziem, Robinson, Halsey, Keller, Murphy, Aghedo, Yedlin
|Midfielders:
|Nwobodo, Acosta, Bucha, Pinto, Valenzuela, Asad, Jimenez
|Forwards:
|Kubo, Gioacchini, Santos, Baird, Kelsy, Orellano
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|29/10/24
|Cincinnati 1 - 0 New York City
|MLS
|03/10/24
|New York City 3 - 2 Cincinnati
|MLS
|06/08/24
|Cincinnati 4 - 2 New York City
|Leagues Cup
|24/03/24
|Cincinnati 1 - 0 New York City
|MLS
|27/08/23
|Cincinnati 3 - 0 New York City
|MLS