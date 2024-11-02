How to watch today's New York City vs FC Cincinnati MLS Cup Playoffs game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between New York City FC and FC Cincinnati, as well as kick-off time and team news.

New York City will take on Cincinnati in the MLS playoffs at the Citi Field on Saturday.

Yamil Asad scored in the first leg of this three-legged series of games to give Cincinnati a narrow lead. Both teams will be giving it their best shot in the second leg - the hosts to get back into the contest and the visitors to wrap up the playoffs in style.

Cincinnati finished in third place in the league stage, nine points and three places above the hosts. They will be the confident team heading into the fixture,

How to watch New York City FC vs FC Cincinnati online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

New York City FC vs FC Cincinnati kick-off time

Date: November 2, 2024 Kick-off time: 5 pm ET Venue: Citi Field

The match will be played at the Citi Field on Saturday, with kick-off at 5 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

New York City FC team news

Malachi Jones missed another game for NYCFC on Monday due to a broken tibia. He remains unavailable for selection.

Tayvon Gray will also be unavailable after receiving a straight red card in the final moments of the first match.

New York City FC possible XI: Freese; Ilenic, Martins, Risa, O'Toole; Parks, Sands; Wolf, Rodriguez, Ojeda; Martinez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Barraza, Romero, Rando, Freese Defenders: Hope-Gund, Tanasijevic, Martins, McFarlane, O'Toole, Ilenic, Baeira Midfielders: Sands, Perea, Rodriguez, Moralez, Carrizo, Shore, Parks, Haak Forwards: Mijatovic, Bakrar, Fernandez, Martinez, Wolf, Ojeda, Yanez

FC Cincinnati team news

Cincinnati, meanwhile, will be without Nick Hagglund and Matt Miazga on Saturday due to leg injuries.

Isaiah Foster and Alec Kann remain doubtful as they recover from their respective injuries.

Cincinnati possible XI: Celentano; Awaziem, Robinson, Hadebe; Yedlin, Bucha, Nwobodo, Asad; Acosta; Santos, Kubo.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Celentano, Louro, Walters Defenders: Powell, Awaziem, Robinson, Halsey, Keller, Murphy, Aghedo, Yedlin Midfielders: Nwobodo, Acosta, Bucha, Pinto, Valenzuela, Asad, Jimenez Forwards: Kubo, Gioacchini, Santos, Baird, Kelsy, Orellano

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 29/10/24 Cincinnati 1 - 0 New York City MLS 03/10/24 New York City 3 - 2 Cincinnati MLS 06/08/24 Cincinnati 4 - 2 New York City Leagues Cup 24/03/24 Cincinnati 1 - 0 New York City MLS 27/08/23 Cincinnati 3 - 0 New York City MLS

