How to watch today's Necaxa vs Pumas Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Necaxa will take on Pumas in the Liga MX at the Victoria Stadium on Friday.

Necaxa will take on Pumas in the Liga MX at the Victoria Stadium on Friday.

Pumas UNAM are ninth in the standings and hoping to avoid a third defeat in a row. Necaxa are close behind in 11th place and will be banking on their superior head-to-head record against the visitors to deliver a good performance.

The match will be shown live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream and TUDN in the US.

How to watch Necaxa vs Pumas online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream and TUDN in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Necaxa vs Pumas kick-off time

Date: September 13, 2024 Kick-off time: 11 pm ET Venue: Victoria Stadium

The match will be played at the Victoria Stadium on Friday, with kick-off at 11 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Necaxa team news

Necaxa is dealing with a couple of injury concerns. Alejandro Peña and Alek Álvarez are injured and will be unavailable for selection.

Necaxa possible XI: Unsain; Martinez, Montes, Oliveros, Alcantar; Arce, Palavecino; Garnica, Paradela, Sandoval; Cambindo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Unsain, Gudino Defenders: Martinez, Oliveros, Mayorga, Alcantar, Gutierrez, Sanvodal, Montes Midfielders: Rosero, Palavecino, Paradela, Jurado, Andrade, Garnica, Cortez, Gomez, Arce Jr. Forwards: Cambindo, Monreal

Pumas team news

Pumas remain without winger Leo Suarez and Jose Galindo who are sidelined due to long-term injuries.

Pumas UNAM predicted XI: Gonzalez; Duarte, Silva, Magallan, Ergas; Caicedo, Rico; Trigos, Lopez, Rodriguez; Funes Mori

Position Players Goalkeepers: Alcala, Gonzalez Defenders: Bennevendo, Magallan, Duarte, Silva, Monroy, J. Rivas, Ergas Midfielders: Lopez, Caicedo, Huerta, U. Rivas, Ruvalcaba, Trigos, Rodriguez, Quispe Forwards: Martinez, Avila, Pussetto, Flunes Mori

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 01/02/24 Pumas UNAM 2 - 2 Necaxa Liga MX 28/10/23 Necaxa 1 - 0 Pumas UNAM Liga MX 16/02/23 Necaxa 3 - 1 Pumas UNAM Liga MX 21/12/22 Pumas UNAM 0 - 0 Necaxa Copa Mexico 17/07/22 Pumas UNAM 1 - 0 Necaxa Liga MX

