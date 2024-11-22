How to watch the 2024 NCAA cross country championships

Can Graham Blanks of Harvard retain his title? Can BYU secure both the men's and women's team championships?

This Saturday, November 23, the nation's Division I, II and III cross-country teams will converge for the 2024 NCAA Cross-Country Championships. After weeks of intense regional showdowns and dramatic shifts in rankings, the stage is set for the ultimate showdown, where the fastest collegiate runners will vie for NCAA glory.

31 men's teams and 31 women's teams punched tickets last weekend and a host of star athlete's round out each field. This year's competition will unfold at the Thomas Zimmer Championship Course in Verona, Wisconsin, the home turf of the Wisconsin Badgers.

Here's a comprehensive guide to what you need to know about the championship — across the DI, DII and DIII levels — including start timings, TV broadcast and streaming details this weekend.

When are the 2024 cross country championships?

The NCAA XC Championships Division I women's 6K race begins at 10:20 a.m. ET, and the men’s 10K starts at 11:10 a.m. ET on Saturday, November 23. The Division II and Division III Championships will also take place on the same day.

Division Date Start Time (ET) Division I Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024 Women: 10:20 a.m.

Men: 11:10 a.m. Division II Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024 1:00 p.m. Division III Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024 12:00 p.m.

Where are the 2024 cross country championships?

The NCAA Division I Men's and Women's Cross-Country National Championships will unfold at the Thomas Zimmer Championship Course in Verona, Washington. This year's event is hosted by the University of Wisconsin. Here are the locations and hosts for every NCAA division cross country championships.

Division Location Host Division I Thomas Zimmer Championship Course, Verona, WI Wisconsin Division II Arcade Creek Cross Country Course, Sacramento, CA N/A Division III LaVern Gibson Championship XC Course, Terre Haute, IN Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology

How to watch the 2024 NCAA cross country championships

Live Broadcast: ESPNU

Streaming service: Fubo (sign up for a 7-day free-trial now)

The 2024 NCAA Cross Country Championships will stream on ESPNU and the ESPN app beginning at 9:30 a.m. EST. You can find more information about the championship races at the NCAA Division I home base.