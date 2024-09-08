+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Tigres v Monterrey - Campeon de Campeones 2024 Liga MX FemenilGetty Images Sport
Liga MX Femenil
team-logo
team-logo
Watch on VIX
GOAL

How to watch today's Monterrey vs Cruz Azul Liga MX Femenil game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Liga MX FemenilMonterrey vs Cruz AzulMonterreyCruz Azul

How to watch the Liga MX Femenil match between Monterrey and Cruz Azul, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Monterrey will take on Cruz Azul in the Liga MX Femenil at the BBVA Stadium on Sunday.

Monterrey have won the last six meetings between these two teams and will be confident of registering three more points. Their last game against each other, which was in January this year, ended 5-0.

The visitors are struggling in 11th place in the standings, with just one win in their last five matches. They will find it difficult to challenge third-placed hosts who are four points behind the league leaders but with two games in hand.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Monterrey vs Cruz Azul online - TV channels & live streams

ViXWatch here

The match will be shown live on VIX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Monterrey vs Cruz Azul kick-off time

Date:September 8, 2024
Kick-off time:9.30 pm ET
Venue:BBVA Stadium

The match will be played at the BBVA Stadium on Sunday, with kick-off at 9.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Monterrey team news

Christina Burkenroad and Nicole Perez have been standout performers for Monterrey this season, with four goals each to their name.

They will be confident of adding to their tally in this game as well.

Monterrey Femenil possible XI: Tajonar; K. Bernal, R. Bernal, Sanchez, Van Dongen; Calderon, Perez, Burkenroad; Analu, K. Martinez, Seoposenwe.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Paz, Tajonar, Manrique
Defenders:Monroy, Sanchez, R. Bernal, Van Dongen, Rodriguez, K. Bernal, Calderon, Del Campo, Cazares
Midfielders:Arce, Evangelista, Perez, Simental, Plata, Macias, D. Garcia, Servin, S. Martinez
Forwards:Burkenroad, Delgadillo, Seoposenwe, L. Garcia, Analu, K. Martinez

Cruz Azul team news

Midfielder Sarah Huchet may be unavailable for this game due to an injury.

Vivian Ikechukwu will be the one tasked with finding the net and is expected to lead the line on Sunday.

Cruz Azul Femenil possible XI: Godinez; Carmona, Ramondegui, L. Martinez, Rios; I. Gutierrez, Valdez; D. Gutierrez, Molina, Fuentes; Ikechukwu.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Godinez, Amaro, Nieto
Defenders:Ramondegui, Carmona, Hernandez, Yokoyama, Davila, L. Martinez, R. Martinez, Rios, I. Gutierrez, Curless
Midfielders:D. Gutierrez, A. Martinez, Molina, Fuentes, Pena, Leon, Valdez, Garcia
Forwards:Ikechukwu, D'Acosta, Munoz, Huerta

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
January 26, 2024Monterrey 5 - 0 Cruz AzulLiga MX Femenil Clausura
August 12, 2023Cruz Azul 0 - 3 MonterreyLiga MX Femenil Apertura
February 11, 2023Cruz Azul 0 - 3 MonterreyLiga MX Femenil Clausura
September 23, 2022Monterrey 1 - 0 Cruz AzulLiga MX Femenil Apertura
April 16, 2022Cruz Azul 1 - 3 MonterreyLiga MX Femenil Clausura

Useful links

Advertisement