How to watch today's Millwall vs Sunderland Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Millwall and Sunderland, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Millwall will take on Sunderland in the Championship at the The Den on Saturday.

Millwall are on a seven-game unbeaten run and will be hoping they can challenge the league leaders. Sunderland have been held in their last three games and will be hoping they can return to winning ways. The visitors are tied on 31 points at the top of the league table with Sheffield United.

How to watch Millwall vs Sunderland online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Millwall vs Sunderland kick-off time

Championship - Championship The Den

The match will be played at The Den on Saturday, with kick-off at 10 am ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Millwall team news

Billy Mitchell is unlikely to feature for Millwall this weekend as he continues to recover from a hip injury.

Either George Saville or summer signing Ryan Wintle could partner Belgian Casper de Norre in midfield.

Sunderland team news

Trai Hume and Patrick Roberts will both miss Saturday’s match due to suspension for yellow card accumulation.

Jobe Bellingham is unavailable following his red card in the goalless draw against Queens Park Rangers.

