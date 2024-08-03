How to watch today's Man Utd vs Liverpool pre-season friendly game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the friendly match between Manchester United and Liverpool, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester United will take on Liverpool in a pre-season friendly at the Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday.

Both these teams have won all their pre-season fixtures so far and will be hoping to put on a show for their fans in a fixture that has always generated plenty of interest around the world.

Manchester United beat Real Betis 3-2 in their last outing whereas Liverpool defeated Arsenal 2-1 in theirs.

Manchester United vs Liverpool kick-off time

Date: August 3, 2024 Kick-off time: 7.45 pm ET Venue: Williams–Brice Stadium

The match will be played at the Williams–Brice Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 7.45 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Manchester United vs Liverpool online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Sling TV, DirecTV Stream and ESPN+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Manchester United team news

Manchester United's injury list is already growing as Leny Yoro's metatarsal fracture could sideline him until November, and Rasmus Hojlund is facing six weeks of rehabilitation due to a hamstring injury sustained against Arsenal.

Marcus Rashford and Antony were forced off the field during Wednesday's match against Betis and could be unavailable.

Manchester United possible XI: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Evans, Lindelof, Amass; Casemiro, Eriksen; Diallo, Mount, Mejbri; McTominay.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Onana, Heaton Defenders: Maguire, Lindelof, Evans, Ogunneye, Fish, Amass, Wan-Bissaka Midfielders: Casemiro, McTominay, Amad, Gore, Mejbri, Mount, Hannibal, Collyer, Eriksen Forwards: Sancho, Wheatley, Shoretire

Liverpool team news

On a positive note for Liverpool, manager Arne Slot reported no new injuries following their victory over Arsenal. Ibrahima Konate and Ryan Gravenberch, who were both on the bench after participating in Euro 2024, are expected to get their first pre-season minutes.

Liverpool possible XI: Kelleher; Bradley, Konate, Van den Berg, Tsimikas; Elliott, Endo, Gravenberch; Salah, Jota, Carvalho.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kelleher, Pitaluga, Jaros Defenders: Robertson, Tsimikas, Phillips, Chambers, Beck, Van den Berg, Quansah, Konate Midfielders: Endo, Szoboszlai, Jones, Elliott, Bajcetic, McConnell, Morton, Bradley, Stephenson, Davies, Nyoni, Gravenberch Forwards: Salah, Carvalho, Gordon, Doak, Nallo, Koumas, Blair

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 07/04/24 Manchester United 2 - 2 Liverpool Premier League 17/03/24 Manchester United E 4 - 3 Liverpool FA Cup 17/12/23 Liverpool 0 - 0 Manchester United Premier League 05/03/23 Liverpool 7 - 0 Manchester United Premier League 23/08/22 Manchester United 2 - 1 Liverpool Premier League

