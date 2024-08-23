Discover how to watch and live stream the FIFA U-20s Women's World Cup ahead of the tournament from August 31.

The FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup returns at the end of August for the biggest edition yet, with 24 teams battling it out for supremacy.

The youth soccer championships are always worth a watch, getting to witness the future of the elite game and following many young players' journeys to stardom.

This year's competition in Colombia will be no different, and here's all the information you need to know about watching and live streaming the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup 2024.

How to watch and live stream the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup

Every game of the tournament will be available to watch and live stream on Paramount+. The streaming service will carry all the action, from the first game through to the Final on September 22.

Fans have several options when it comes to subscribing to Paramount+, with the Paramount+ Essential package starting at $7.99 per month on a rolling contract. This includes a wealth of on-demand coverage and other live sports alongside the U-20 Women's World Cup. With this package, the on-demand content features commercials.

You can remove those commercials with the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME package, priced at $12.99.

Alternatively, it is possible to purchase an annual subscription for a saving. The Essential package is priced at $59.99 for 12 months, with SHOWTIME $119.99.

Alongside U-20 Women's World Cup soccer, Paramount+ also provides live coverage of the likes of the NWSL, English Football League, UEFA Champions League and more.

When is the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup 2024?

The 2024 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup gets underway on August 31, running through until September 22. The tournament consists of a group stage, followed by a Round of 16, quarter finals, semi finals and, of course, the Final. There is also a Third Place Match the day before the Final.

The schedule for each stage is as follows:

Group Stage: August 31 - September 8

August 31 - September 8 Round of 16: September 11 - 12

September 11 - 12 Quarter Finals: September 15

September 15 Semi Finals: September 18

September 18 Third Place Match: September 21

September 21 Final: September 22

Where will the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup take place?

This year's competition is to be hosted by Colombia, the nation's third time holding a FIFA tournament and the first time they have done so for a women's event.

The tournament will be held across four different venues in the major cities of Medellin, Cali and the capital, Bogota.

The opening fixtures in Group A will see a double header at the Estadio El Campin in Bogota, with Cameroon meeting Mexico, before the hosts take on Australia a few hours later. The Final and Third Place Match will also take place in the venue.

Cali's Estadio Pascual Guerrero will hold both semi finals, alongside many other games during the tournament, with Medellin hosting several knockout games alongside plenty of group games.

Venue City Capacity Estadio El Campin Bogota 39,512 Estadio El Techo Bogota 10,000 Estadio Atanasio Girardot Medellin 44,826 Estadio Pascual Guerrero Cali 37,000

What nations are playing in the 2024 U-20 Women's World Cup?

The 2024 edition has expanded from 16 to 24 nations, following Spain's first win in 2022 in Costa Rica.

This mirrors the U-20 Men's World Cup and sees four teams from each of the AFC, CAF and CONCACAF, alongside five from UEFA and CONMEBOL and two from OFC.

The Group Stage was drawn using a seeding format, with a group featuring one team from each of pots one to four.

The full draw is as follows:

Group A:

Colombia

Australia

Cameroon

Mexico

Group B:

France

Canada

Brazil

Fiji

Group C:

Spain

United States

Paraguay

Morocco

Group D:

Germany

Venezuela

Nigeria

South Korea

Group E:

Japan

New Zealand

Ghana

Austria

Group F:

North Korea

Argentina

Costa Rica

Netherlands

What is the format for the U-20 Women's World Cup?

Of the six groups mentioned above, the top two placed teams at the end of the Group Stage will qualify automatically for the Round of 16. However, four teams will also qualify from third position. This will be the best placed third position teams, so essentially those in third with the most points.

It then follows the standard knockout tournament format from the Round of 16 through to the Final.

FAQs about the FIFA U-20s Women's World Cup

Who are the current holders of the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup?

Spain won their first U-20 Women's World Cup two years ago in Costa Rica, when they beat Japan 3-1 in the Final.

A goal from Everton's Inma Gabarro and two from Salma Paralluelo, who also helped Spain secure the 2023 Women's World Cup, was enough to hand them the title.

Who are the favorites for the 2024 U-20 Women's World Cup?

Spain will be the favored team yet again, with women's soccer thriving in the country at present. The likes of Japan and Germany will also be ones to watch alongside France and the USA.

Where will the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup be held next?

The competition is held every two years, with the next edition coming in 2026 when it will be hosted in Poland.

It's expected it'll be held across eight venues, remaining at a 24 nation competition.