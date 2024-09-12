How to watch and live stream The Breakdown with Bill Belichick and Peyton Manning

Discover how to watch and live stream The Breakdown, the new football show with Bill Belichick and Peyton Manning.

There are few people in football with the experience, knowledge and knowhow of former Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and two-time Super Bowl winning quarterback Peyton Manning. So, what happens when you put two GOATS of the NFL together?

ESPN's The Breakdown is the answer, a new show that breaks down that week's Monday Night Football game each week.

It's the first time in decades that Belichick hasn't been working for an NFL outfit, having stepped down as head coach of the Patriots earlier in the year. And their loss is our gain as NFL lovers, with The Breakdown a must-watch ahead of Monday nights.

When is The Breakdown with Peyton Manning and Bill Belichick show?

The Breakdown is available to live stream ahead of every Monday Night Football game on the ESPN network.

Episodes will premiere on ESPN+ on Fridays before being replayed on ESPN2 several times prior to Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli on the network.

The show will last 30 minutes, with 11 episodes in total across the season. The Breakdown with Belichick and Manning will preview the following ESPN Monday Night Football games:

Week Game Game date The Breakdown air date 1 Jets v 49ers September 9, 2024 September 6, 2024 2 Falcons v Eagles September 16, 2024 September 13, 2024 5 Saints v Chiefs October 7, 2024 October 4, 2024 6 Bills v Jets October 14, 2024 October 11, 2024 7 Ravens v Buccaneers/Chargers v Cardinals October 21, 2024 October 18, 2024 8 Giants v Steelers October 28, 2024 October 25, 2024 9 Buccaneers v Chiefs November 4, 2024 November 1, 2024 11 Texans v Cowboys November 18, 2024 November 15, 2024 12 Ravens v Chargers November 25, 2024 November 22, 2024 14 Bengals v Cowboys December 9, 2024 December 6, 2024 Wild Card TBC January 13, 2025 January 10, 2025

How to watch and live stream The Breakdown with Peyton Manning and Bill Belichick

Episodes of The Breakdown can be live streamed on Fridays, where it premieres on ESPN+, the ESPN network's subscription streaming service. It's then available to watch on TV at various points across the weekend ahead of Monday Night Football.

ESPN+ is available for $10.99 per month on a rolling contract, or you can purchase an annual plan for $109.99 for the year, saving 15%.

Alternatively, you can bundle up your subscription and get ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+ for $14.99 per month.

Alongside The Breakdown, there's tons more NFL content to enjoy, including 30 for 30 documentaries, NFL Matchup, live games and more.

FAQs about The Breakdown with Peyton Manning and Bill Belichick

What type of show is The Breakdown?

The Breakdown is an NFL analysis show that previews the upcoming Monday Night Football game. With two of the most respected heads in the game, the legendary quarterback and six-time Super Bowl winning head coach will delve into the details and explore exactly how the upcoming game will play out.

Who are Peyton Manning and Bill Belichick?

Both Peyton Manning and Bill Belicheck are two of the biggest names in NFL history, having won the Super Bowl multiple times and various awards over decades in the game.

Manning, whose brother is former Giants QB Eli, spent over a decade at the Indianapolis Colts before moving to the Denver Broncos in 2012, winning the Super Bowl with both franchises, and picking up the league's MVP on five occasions between 2003 and 2013.

Belichick made his name with the Patriots as head coach for 23 years before leaving last year. A future hall of famer, Belichick won the Super Bowl six times with the Patriots, as well as two as an assistant coach during his time at the New York Giants in the late 1980s through to the early 1990s.