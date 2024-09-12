How to watch and live stream The Breakdown with Bill Belichick and Peyton Manning

There are few people in football with the experience, knowledge and knowhow of former Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and two-time Super Bowl winning quarterback Peyton Manning. So, what happens when you put two GOATS of the NFL together?
ESPN's The Breakdown is the answer, a new show that breaks down that week's Monday Night Football game each week.
It's the first time in decades that Belichick hasn't been working for an NFL outfit, having stepped down as head coach of the Patriots earlier in the year. And their loss is our gain as NFL lovers, with The Breakdown a must-watch ahead of Monday nights.
When is The Breakdown with Peyton Manning and Bill Belichick show?
The Breakdown is available to live stream ahead of every Monday Night Football game on the ESPN network.
Episodes will premiere on ESPN+ on Fridays before being replayed on ESPN2 several times prior to Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli on the network.
The show will last 30 minutes, with 11 episodes in total across the season. The Breakdown with Belichick and Manning will preview the following ESPN Monday Night Football games:
|Week
|Game
|Game date
|The Breakdown air date
|1
|Jets v 49ers
|September 9, 2024
|September 6, 2024
|2
|Falcons v Eagles
|September 16, 2024
|September 13, 2024
|5
|Saints v Chiefs
|October 7, 2024
|October 4, 2024
|6
|Bills v Jets
|October 14, 2024
|October 11, 2024
|7
|Ravens v Buccaneers/Chargers v Cardinals
|October 21, 2024
|October 18, 2024
|8
|Giants v Steelers
|October 28, 2024
|October 25, 2024
|9
|Buccaneers v Chiefs
|November 4, 2024
|November 1, 2024
|11
|Texans v Cowboys
|November 18, 2024
|November 15, 2024
|12
|Ravens v Chargers
|November 25, 2024
|November 22, 2024
|14
|Bengals v Cowboys
|December 9, 2024
|December 6, 2024
|Wild Card
|TBC
|January 13, 2025
|January 10, 2025
How to watch and live stream The Breakdown with Peyton Manning and Bill Belichick
Episodes of The Breakdown can be live streamed on Fridays, where it premieres on ESPN+, the ESPN network's subscription streaming service. It's then available to watch on TV at various points across the weekend ahead of Monday Night Football.
ESPN+ is available for $10.99 per month on a rolling contract, or you can purchase an annual plan for $109.99 for the year, saving 15%.
Alternatively, you can bundle up your subscription and get ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+ for $14.99 per month.
Alongside The Breakdown, there's tons more NFL content to enjoy, including 30 for 30 documentaries, NFL Matchup, live games and more.
FAQs about The Breakdown with Peyton Manning and Bill Belichick
What type of show is The Breakdown?
The Breakdown is an NFL analysis show that previews the upcoming Monday Night Football game. With two of the most respected heads in the game, the legendary quarterback and six-time Super Bowl winning head coach will delve into the details and explore exactly how the upcoming game will play out.
Who are Peyton Manning and Bill Belichick?
Both Peyton Manning and Bill Belicheck are two of the biggest names in NFL history, having won the Super Bowl multiple times and various awards over decades in the game.
Manning, whose brother is former Giants QB Eli, spent over a decade at the Indianapolis Colts before moving to the Denver Broncos in 2012, winning the Super Bowl with both franchises, and picking up the league's MVP on five occasions between 2003 and 2013.
Belichick made his name with the Patriots as head coach for 23 years before leaving last year. A future hall of famer, Belichick won the Super Bowl six times with the Patriots, as well as two as an assistant coach during his time at the New York Giants in the late 1980s through to the early 1990s.