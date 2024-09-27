How To Watch Sandy Ryan vs Mikaela Mayer: Date, time, fight card & more info

How to catch the women's welterweight title fight live from New York this Friday

Live from the Madison Square Garden Theatre in New York this Friday night, two of the leading leather-throwing ladies on the planet clash in the Big Apple with the WBO welterweight belt on the line in a boxing event promoted by Top Rank in association with Matchroom Boxing.

California-born Mikaela Mayer, the former multi-belt super-featherweight world champion, returns from a 4-bout tour of the UK. The last time we saw Mayer in action here in the States was way back in April 2022, when she beat Jennifer Han by unanimous decision in her native California to retain her WBO & IBF female super featherweight titles.

Mikaela Mayer lost those belts (and her unbeaten professional record) to fellow American Alycia Baumgardner in the first of her four-ring encounters on British soil in 2022. Despite two victories in the UK during 2023, Mayer tasted defeat in a high-profile match-up with Britain's Natasha Jonas for the IBF welterweight world title at the Echo Arena in Liverpool this January. Mayer lost the fight, her first in the welterweight division, on a split decision.

Article continues below

Mikaela Mayer now sets her sights on another welterweight world crown and another British fighter, in the shape of Sandy Ryan, this Friday night. From Derby in England, Ryan is making the third defence of her WBO welterweight title in only her 10th professional fight. There will be a familiar face in RyRyan'sorner in New York. Kay Koroma, who helped train Mikaela Mayer from Olympic medallist to professional world champ, is a guiding light for Ryan in this career-defining main event.

Below, GOAL brings you all the info you need ahead of the Sandy Ryan vs Mikaela Mayer fight, including how to watch, start times and the full fight card:

When is Ryan vs Mayer?

Getty Images

Sandy Ryan vs Mikaela Mayer will take place on Friday, September 27, at the Madison Square Garden Theatre in New York.

Date: Friday, September 27

Friday, September 27 Start time: The ESPN show is expected to begin at 10:30 PM EST / 7:30 PM PST

The ESPN show is expected to begin at 10:30 PM EST / 7:30 PM PST Main card ringwalks (approx): 11:59 PM EST / 8:59 PM PST

How to watch Ryan vs Mayer in the US?

You can stream Ryan vs Mayer in the US via ESPN+ and its app. This is a standalone service from regular ESPN, so you don’t need to be an existing TV subscriber. You can download the app for PC, Apple, Android, Fire TV, Roku, Smart TV and many others.

An ESPN+ subscription costs $10.99/month, or you can save 15% by paying $109.99/year annually. You can enjoy ESPN+ on up to 5 different devices simultaneously (or up to 2 devices for UFC PPVs).

Ryan vs Mayer Fight Card

Weight class Main card Welterweight Sandy Ryan vs Mikaela Mayer Super welterweight Xander Zayas vs Damian Sosa Featherweight Bruce Carrington vs Sulaiman Segawa

Sandy Ryan Professional Boxing Stats

Age: 31

31 Height: 5' 10" / 177 cm

5' 10" / 177 cm Reach: 66.9" / 170 cm

66.9" / 170 cm Total fights: 9

9 Record: 7-1-1

Mikaela Mayer Professional Boxing Stats