How to Watch Rolex 24 at Daytona: Live Stream IMSA WeatherTech Championship Racing, TV Channel

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Rolex 24 at Daytona 2025 race, livestream, TV channel and more

The most prestigious sports car race in North America kicks off as the 63rd Rolex 24 at Daytona begins its twice-around-the-clock battle at Daytona International Speedway. The race is a 24-hour endurance contest that takes place at the 3.56-mile Daytona road course, with a minimum of three drivers per car.

Race Details

Date Saturday, January 25, 2025 Start Time 2:30 pm ET Venue Daytona International Speedway Location Daytona Beach, FL TV Channels USA Network Live Stream Fubo (Watch for free!)

Field Overview

A record 61 cars will compete across four classes:

12 GTP (Grand Touring Prototype)

12 LMP2 (Le Mans Prototype 2)

15 GTD Pro (GT Daytona Pro)

22 GTD (GT Daytona)

Featured Storylines

Porsche Penske Motorsport returns to defend their historic 2024 victory with the No. 7 963 driven by Felipe Nasr, Nick Tandy, and Laurens Vanthoor. Meyer Shank Racing makes its comeback to IMSA competition after a one-year absence, fielding two Acura ARX-06 prototypes.

Star Drivers

The race features an all-star lineup including:

Scott Dixon: Six-time IndyCar champion seeking his fifth Rolex 24 victory

Romain Grosjean: Former F1 driver making his GTP class debut with Lamborghini

Felipe Massa: Ex-Ferrari F1 star competing in LMP2

Kamui Kobayashi: Two-time Rolex 24 winner returning with Wayne Taylor Racing

How to Watch

The broadcast team features Leigh Diffey, Brian Till, and Dave Burns calling the action, with analysts Calvin Fish, Townsend Bell, and Dale Jarrett providing expert commentary.

