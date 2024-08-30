How to watch the 2024 Italian Grand Prix: Weekend schedule, TV channels, streaming links & more

Here’s all the information you’ll need to know about how to catch all the action from Monza Circuit

The 2024 Formula One season continues its post-summer swing through Europe as teams head to Italy for the second time this year for the latest edition of the Italian Grand Prix at Monza Circuit.

One of the most celebrated tracks and races on the calendar, fans are expected to flock in the thousands to the venue, located north of the industrial city of Milan, for a weekend of pedal-to-the-metal action and drama.

Lando Norris took his second win of the season last time out at the Dutch Grand Prix to end Max Verstappen's dominance in his home race, but the McLaren man still has a long way to go if he has any hope of catching the Red Bull heavyweight in the standings.

Lewis Hamilton, meanwhile, will be looking to bounce back from a frustrating race, having finally returned to winning ways in Great Britain and Belgium this year with Mercedes. Still, at the other end of the pack, there are curtains for Logan Sargeant and Williams.

The American crashed in final practice at the Netherlands, which saw the team drop the ax on his short tenure, drafting Franco Colapinto for the rest of the year before Carlos Sainz arrives from Ferrari in 2025.

As teams continue to finalize their plans for the future, you can expect to see plenty of narrative twists and turns to match those on the track, but just how can you watch it all unfold? Let GOAL guide you through where to watch the 2024 Italian Grand Prix, including practice, qualification, and race.

Where is the 2024 Italian Grand Prix?

Getty Images

The 2024 Italian Grand Prix will take place on Sunday, September 1st, in the familiar surroundings of Monza Circuit, located in the Lombardy region of Italy.

First held in 1921 and added to the Formula One calendar in 1950, it arguably ranks as one of the sport's iconic races, perhaps only second to Monaco across the European swing. It is a perennial fixture and has been held yearly since its debut.

Where can I watch the 2024 Italian Grand Prix?

Getty Images

Viewers in the United States can watch the 2024 Italian Grand Prix through ESPN channels. The coverage includes the main race, additional coverage of practice sessions, and qualifying periods. Practice sessions and qualifying will be split between ESPNU and ESPN2, while coverage of the Sunday race will be available on ESPN and ESPN+.

Plans for ESPN+ start at $10.99/month, with the most expensive monthly subscription being the Disney Bundle Trio at $14.99/month. A discounted annual subscription is also available.

While the channel is available on linear television, most cable or satellite packages also include it in their standard range. Fubo is your best streaming service provider for access to the Italian Grand Prix on ABC, the entire Formula One season, and a whole world of sports.

Fans can catch all the Italian Grand Prix action with Fubo, which offers a free trial. Plans for fuboTV start at $74.99 per month and go up to $99.99 per month as part of a rolling contract. With over 100 channels, no contract, no hidden fees, and the option to cancel anytime, Fubo is a no-brainer for Formula One and general sports fans.

2024 Italian Grand Prix Weekend Schedule

The 2024 Italian Grand Prix runs over the full weekend, from Friday, August 30th, through Sunday, September 1st. Practice, qualifying, and the race itself are spread out over three days.

Below, you can find the timings for each practice session, qualifying, and the Grand Prix, as well as which channel to watch them on:

Date Phase Time Channel Friday, August 30th Practice 1 07:30 (EST) ESPNU, Fubo Friday, August 30th Practice 2 11:00 (EST) ESPNU, Fubo Saturday, August 31st Practice 3 06:30 (EST) ESPN2, Fubo Saturday, August 31st Qualifying 10:00 (EST) ESPN2, Fubo Sunday, September 1st Grand Prix 09:00 (EST) ESPN, ESPN+, Fubo

Can I watch the 2024 Italian Grand Prix on F1 TV?

Getty Images

F1 TV is the over-the-top streaming package operated by Formula One Management (FOM), the provider of the world feed for F1 broadcasts throughout each season. The service offers commercial-free coverage of all races as part of a single package.

Due to rights deals, F1 TV is limited to which countries it is allowed to operate in. The service is available in the United States, meaning fans can access it and watch the 2024 Italian Grand Prix.

Can I watch the 2024 Italian Grand Prix on demand?

Getty Images

If you have an ESPN or F1 TV subscription, you can watch the Italian Grand Prix on demand after the race has finished through the channel's digital and online options.

For mobile devices and personal tablets, the ESPN app will allow viewers to watch back the race in full, allowing fans to revisit the event in whole or bite-sized highlights packages.

Likewise, the F1 TV service will allow customers to enjoy full replays of every race during the 2024 Formula One season.

2024 Italian Grand Prix FAQs

Getty Images

Where can I watch the 2024 Italian Grand Prix?

You can watch the 2024 Italian Grand Prix on ESPN and stream the race through ESPN+ and FuboTV.

The former streaming service will show every race of the 2024 Formula One season on its terrestrial broadcast on ABC and ESPN.

When was the Italian Grand Prix first held?

The Italian Grand Prix was first held in 1921 and was added to the Formula One calendar in 1950.

It has been held at Monza every season since 1980, bar 1980, when it was held at Imola, and has been an ever-present on the calendar since its inclusion.

Ferrari have historically dominated their home race here, but the record for the most victories by a driver is five, shared between Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton.

Who are the frontrunners for the Italian Grand Prix?

Max Verstappen and Lando Norris will both arrive as frontrunners for the Italian Grand Prix. The pair are currently in the top two in the driver standings.

It has been a season of diminishing returns for the Dutchman, who has not won since the Spanish Grand Prix in June, but his dominant start and the Briton's inability to find consistency in his challenge mean he remains the frontrunner for the title, too.

What race follows the Italian Grand Prix?

The next race on the 2024 Formula One season calendar after the Italian Grand Prix is the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, which will be held at the Baku City Circuit in Baku. Sergio Perez is the defending victor at the street race event.

The Mexican is the only man to have won more than once here, having also claimed victory during the 2021 season.