How to watch today's Gigantes del Cibao vs Leones del Escogido Dominican Republic Baseball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Dominican Republic Baseball game between the Gigantes del Cibao and Leones del Escogido, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Dominican Republic Professional Baseball League is set for a crucial clash as the Gigantes del Cibao take the field against the Leones del Escogido, looking to bounce back from a challenging stretch of games.

In their last 10 outings, the Gigantes del Cibao have managed four wins but suffered six losses. During this span, they averaged 4.2 runs per game while conceding an average of 5.13 runs to opponents. Their most recent outing, on December 6 saw them endure a tough 22-1 defeat at the hands of Estrellas Orientales.

Similarly, the Leones del Escogido hold a 4-6 record over their last 10 games. They have averaged 4.7 runs per game offensively but allowed 5.1 runs per contest defensively. Their most recent win came on November 25, 2024, when they defeated the Toros del Este in a commanding 53-6 performance.

Last Wednesday, the hosts narrowly fell 3-2 to the Toros del Este. Now, they look to reclaim their form against Estrellas Orientales, who enter Thursday's matchup riding high after a 4-1 triumph over the same opponent in their previous game.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Gigantes del Cibao vs Leones del Escogido Dominican Republican game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Gigantes del Cibao vs Leones del Escogido on TV & stream live online

TV Channel: Fubo Latin Network

Streaming service: Fubo

Gigantes del Cibao vs Leones del Escogido: Date and First-Pitch time

The Gigantes del Cibao will square off against the Leones del Escogido in an electrifying Dominican Republican baseball game on Monday, December 16, 2024, at 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT, at Julian Javier Stadium in San Francisco de Macorís, Dominican Republic.

Date Monday, December 16, 2024 First-Pitch Time 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT Venue Julian Javier Stadium Location San Francisco de Macorís, Dominican Republic

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Who are the stars of Gigantes del Cibao and Leones del Escogido?

The Leones del Escogido, under the leadership of the iconic Albert Pujols, endured their sixth straight loss, falling 6-2 to the Tigres del Licey in Dominican Baseball League action.

Jorge Alfaro delivered a standout performance for the Tigres, going 3-for-4 with a double and driving in two runs, while Francisco Mejía contributed a crucial two-run double to power their offense.

Meanwhile, in La Romana, Juan Guerrero sealed the deal for the Estrellas Orientales with a two-run triple during an 11th-inning, three-run rally, securing a 6-4 victory over the Toros del Este.

Over in San Francisco de Macoris, the Gigantes del Cibao snapped the Aguilas Cibaenas six-game winning streak with an 8-4 triumph. Leury Garcia shone, going 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs, while Jose Siri added a solo homer to bolster the Gigantes' efforts.

The Estrellas Orientales remain on top of the standings with a 27-17 record, followed by the Aguilas Cibaenas (23-19), Tigres del Licey (22-19), Leones del Escogido (21-23), Gigantes del Cibao (18-24), and the Toros del Este (17-26).

Head-to-Head record