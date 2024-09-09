How to watch and live stream college football on Paramount+: Full channel list, schedule, dates, start times

Discover all you need to know about watching and live streaming college football on Paramount+, including upcoming games, times and more.

CBS has long been a home of sports in the US, from soccer to golf, women's NBA to the large volume of college sports broadcast, including football.

For those who prefer to watch and stream college football online, Paramount+ is the ideal best friend, home of CBS Sports online, and as a result the likes of the Big Ten Conference, Mountain West and more.

What college football broadcasting rights does Paramount+ have?

Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network currently hold the rights to Big Ten football matches, showing up to 15 games per season. This includes a Friday game on Thanksgiving weekend. The broadcaster also has rights to show the 2024 and 2028 Championship Game.

The broadcaster also has the rights to Northeast Conference games, as well as Conference USA, Mid-American Conference and Mountain West fixtures.

It is also the broadcasts several home fixtures of the UConn Huskies football team, alongside Army Black Knights and Navy Midshipmen matches.

In the postseason, the Sun Bowl, Commander-in-Chief's Trophy, Hula Bowl and the C-USA Championship game are found on CBS and Paramount+.

Upcoming college football live on Paramount+

Date Game Start time (ET) 09/14 Notre Dame @ Purdue 15:30 09/14 Colorado @ Colorado State 19:30 09/21 USC @ Michigan 15:30 09/28 TBD @ TBD 15:30

How to watch and live stream college football on Paramount+

All of CBS Sports Network's coverage of college football can be found on Paramount+. It's a great platform that comes in at a reasonable cost too.

Priced at $7.99 per month for the Paramount+ Essential package, the basic offering from the brand, subscribers will receive access to CBS Sports, as well as over 45,000 TV series and movies. The Essential Plan can also be subscribed to annually for $79.99, saving just over $15 over 12 months.

The Paramount+ Essential package does come with commercials within the on-demand content. However, you can remove those with the Paramount+ SHOWTIME package, which is priced at $12.99 per month, or $129.99 for an annual subscription.

Alongside college football, the likes of Champions League soccer, EFL soccer, WNBA, Davis Cup and many other NCAA college sports are also broadcast live.

When does the 2024 college football season begin?

The regular season gets underway on Paramount+ in August 2024, running through until mid-December.

The postseason and playoffs then get underway, which take place from December 14, with the College Football Playoff National Championship game on January 20, 2025.

CBS has the broadcast rights to the Big Ten Football Championship game, which takes place on December 7. The Conference USA Football Championship game is also live on CBS and Paramount+ the day prior on December 6, 2024.

The Sun Bowl, the second oldest bowl game in the USA has long been live on CBS, featuring teams from the Atlantic Coast Conference and the Pac-12 Conference. This will take place on New Year's Eve (December 31, 2024) with a kickoff time of 12pm MST.

FAQs about watching and live streaming college football on Paramount+

What college games are broadcast most on Paramount+?

Paramount+ airs weekly games from the Mountain West, Mid-American, Northeast and C-USA conferences, while also all UConn Huskies home games.

These are most commonly found on Paramount+, alongside up to 15 Big Ten games per year.

Does Paramount+ broadcast postseason games?

Playoff games aren't available on Paramount+, with ESPN holding exclusive rights to all of these for the foreseeable future.

However, CBS does have the rights to some Championship games, including the Conference USA Football Championship and Big Ten Championship game in 2024. There are also several bowl games, including the Sun Bowl and Hula Bowl, held each January.