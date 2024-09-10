How to watch and live stream college football on ESPN+: Full channel list, schedule, dates, start times

For any college sports fans, ESPN is a must have in the streaming arsenal, particularly when it comes to football. A recent $1.3 billion per year deal with College Football Playoff means that every postseason playoff game in the NCAA Division I is broadcast on the channel.

That's enough reason to ensure you have a subscription to ESPN, and one of the best ways to get that is via ESPN+.

There's tons of college football available on ESPN+, so here's all you need to know about live streaming the action.

Which college football broadcasting rights does ESPN+ have?

As mentioned, every game in the College Football Playoff postseason knockout tournament are available to live stream on ESPN+, including the National Championship Trophy.

However, there's a large number of regular season games across a variety of conferences too. The conferences you can currently watch and live stream on ESPN+ are:

American Athletic Conference

Atlantic Coast Conference

Big 12 Conference

Big Sky Conference

Big South Conference

Ivy League

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference

Mid-American Conference

Missouri Valley Football Conference

Conference USA

Ohio Valley Conference

Patriot League

Southeastern Conference

Southern Conference

Southland Conference

Sun Belt Conference

Western Athletic Conference

ESPN+ also broadcasts the NCAA Division II and Division III Championship games.

Upcoming college football live on ESPN+

Date Game Start Time (ET) 09/13 Northwestern State @ South Alabama 19:30 09/14 LSU @ South Carolina 12:00 09/14 Coastal Carolina @ Temple 14:00 09/14 Texas A&M @ Florida 15:30 09/14 VMI @ Georgia Tech 15:30

How to watch and live stream college football on ESPN+

College football is broadcast on several ESPN channels, including ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and the likes of the ACC Network and SEC Network.

Much of the action broadcast on these channels can be accessed through a subscription to ESPN+. A monthly subscription can be enjoyed from $10.99 per month, providing the option for three simultaneous streams, as well as plenty of other sport, including the NFL, MLB and NBA. Alternatively, you can pay for a year's subscription to this service for $109.99, making a saving of just over $20.

For $14.99 per month college football fans can also subscribe to the Disney+ bundle, which also provides a Disney+ and Hulu within the package, alongside four simultaneous streams. While you won't really get any additional sport, it can be a good option for combining streaming services for a cheaper cost.

When does the 2024 college football season begin?

The action gets underway on ESPN+ from late-August and runs all the way through to mid-December. Regular season games are broadcast across the ESPN network, with exclusive American Athletic Conference and Big 12 Conference games found on the ESPN+ streaming service.

The postseason begins in December, with the 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship then concluding the season on January 20, 2025, live on ESPN. Prior to that, all bowl games are live on ESPN, aside from the Sun Bowl, Holiday Bowl and Arizona Bowl.

FAQs about watching and live streaming college football on ESPN+

What college football games are exclusive to the ESPN+ streaming service?

ESPN+ will broadcast a range of college games that are exclusive to the streaming platform. The majority of American Athletic Conference not on ESPN's linear channels are broadcast on ESPN+, while the platform also has the rights for all but two Big 12 Conference teams.

What postseason college football games can I watch and live stream?

ESPN and ESPN+ is the home of postseason college football and has the broadcast rights to almost all games, including the College Football Playoff National Championship.

The NCAA Division II Football Championship game is found on the ESPN network, as well as the Division III Championship.