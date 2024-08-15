How to watch 2024 UCI Road World Championships: Schedule, events and streaming links

Here's all you need to know about this year's edition of road racing's top competition, live from the Swiss Alps

The 2024 UCI Road World Championships take place this September, as several of the world’s greatest riders descend upon the Swiss city of Zurich to compete for one of the top prizes available in the sport.

With the year’s Grand Tours and Paris 2024 Olympics in the rearview mirror, the riders and racers make the short trip to the country nestled in the Alps, with plenty of prizes and silverware up for grabs.

Belgium, France, and Australia's double gold success in Glasgow last year will have those nations keen to repeat the feat once more. However, in a contested field filled with a few serious contenders, it will take some truly special performances to stand out on a crowded stage.

With several of the sport’s biggest names set to take to the roads around the city too, there will be no shortage of action and drama to watch. So, how can you make sure you watch it all unfold?

Allow GOAL to guide you through where to watch the 2024 UCI Road World Championships in the United States, including what dates it takes place, what time it airs, and what you’ll need to see it all unfold.

When are the 2024 UCI Road World Championships?

The 2024 UCI Road World Championships will begin on Sunday, September 22, and conclude on Sunday, September 29, stretching across more than a week at the start of the European autumn. There are medal events featured on each of the eight days of competition.

The early stages of the competition are mostly geared towards time trials before the elite road races themselves cap the event on consecutive days.

Where does the 2024 UCI Road World Championships take place?

The 2024 UCI Road World Championships will take place in Zurich, Switzerland, marking the event’s first return to the country since it was held in Mendrisio in 2009. Only Italy has hosted the UCI Road World Championships more than Switzerland over the years.

Zurich itself will host for the fourth time and the first since 1946. It was the third city to host the event in its original format, back in 1923, and held it again in 1929.

Where can I watch and stream the 2024 UCI Road World Championships?

In the United States, fans can watch coverage of the UCI Road World Championships through Flo Sports and stream the action on FuboTV.

2024 UCI Road World Championships TV Schedule

Below, you can find the full schedule for the 2024 edition of the UCI Road World Championships.

Stage Date Watch Women’s Elite Individual Time Trial Sun, Sep 22 FuboTV Men’s Elite Individual Time Trial Sun, Sep 22 FuboTV Men’s Junior Individual Time Trial Mon, Sep 23 FuboTV Men’s U23 Individual Time Trial Mon, Sep 23 FuboTV Women’s Junior Individual Time Trial Tue, Sep 24 FuboTV Mixed Relay Team Time Trial Wed, Sep 25 FuboTV Women’s Junior Road Race Thu, Sep 26 FuboTV Men’s Junior Road Race Thu, Sep 26 FuboTV Men’s U23 Road Race Fri, Sep 27 FuboTV Women’s Elite Road Race Sat, Sep 28 FuboTV Men’s Elite Road Race Sun, Sep 29 FuboTV

FAQs

Who won medals at the UCI Road World Championships last year?

The Netherlands’ Mathieu van der Poel and Belgium’s Remco Evenepoel topped the men’s road race and men’s time trial, respectively, in the elite category last year, while the women’s road race and women’s time trial went to Belgium’s Lotte Kopecky and the USA’s Chloe Dygert.

Overall, Belgium, France, and Australia each claimed two gold medals, while the Netherlands, Germany, Italy, Denmark, Hungary, Switzerland, and the United States each picked up one.

Who is the most successful country in the UCI Road World Championships?

Italy are the most decorated country in the UCI Road World Championships, both in terms of gold and overall medals.

They have finished on top of the podium an impressive 54 times, while their tally of 147 medals to date is far ahead of second-place Belgium, with 105.