Discover all you need to know about live streaming the 2024 FIFA Futsal World Cup, including how to watch and all the need to know tournament info.

Celebrating its 10th edition this year, the FIFA Futsal World Cup kicks off on September 14 with 24 teams battling it out to be crowned the world's best.

This tournament marks the first ever FIFA competition to be held in Uzbekistan, and it's all set to be a thriller with the likes of Brazil, Portugal and Argentina among the major contenders.

With the action coming thick and fast, here's all you need to know about watching and live streaming the 2024 FIFA Futsal World Cup.

Article continues below

What channel has the broadcast rights to the 2024 FIFA Futsal World Cup?

Fox Sports currently has the rights to the FIFA Futsal World Cup and will broadcast games across its network.

The sports network has the English language rights to the competition and will broadcast all games, largely on Fox Sports 2 and Fox Soccer Plus.

Telemundo Deportes, owned by the NBC Sports Group, carries the Spanish language rights to the competition.

How to watch and live stream the 2024 FIFA Futsal World Cup

For those looking to watch and live stream futsal's premier international competition, Fubo is your best option, with the streaming platform providing users with all channels across the Fox Sports network.

The Pro package, Fubo's most basic package, will have you covered at $74.99 per month, providing you with around 130 channels, including a wealth of sports channels that'll mean not only can you watch the FIFA Futsal World Cup, but also the likes of the Premier League, Bundesliga, La Liga MLS and more.

There are larger packages also available, with the Elite ($84.99 per month) and Ultimate ($99.99 per month) carrying over well over 200 channels, including tons of sport, entertainment, movies and more.

When does the 2024 FIFA Futsal World Cup take place?

The competition gets underway on September 14, with the opening Group Stage game being Croatia versus Thailand, before several other games on the opening day, including hosts Uzbekistan taking on the Netherlands.

The Group Stage runs until September 22, with a total of 16 teams qualifying for the knockout rounds.

The knockout phase runs until October 6, when the Final takes place in the Humo Arena in Tashkent.

The full schedule of the 2024 FIFA Futsal World Cup is as follows:

Group Stage: September 14-22

September 14-22 Round of 16: September 24-27

September 24-27 Quarter Finals: September 29-30

September 29-30 Semi Finals: October 2-3

October 2-3 Third Place Match: October 6

October 6 Final: October 6

Where will the FIFA Futsal World Cup take place?

Uzbekistan will host the tournament, the first time the country, and indeed a Central Asian nation, has hosted a FIFA tournament. Games will take place across three different cities; Andijan, Bukhara and Tashkent, where the Final will be held in the 12,000 capacity Humo Arena.

The nation beat off stiff competition from the likes of India, Morocco and the USA to secure host selection.

Venue City Capacity Andijan Universal Sports Complex Andijan 4,000 Bukhara Universal Sports Complex Bukhara 4,000 Humo Arena Tashkent 12,000

What nations are playing in the 2024 FIFA Futsal World Cup?

24 teams will play in the competition, initially split across six different groups. The Groups are seeded, with four pots and each group being made up of a team from each pot.

Brazil are the top seeded team, while current holders Portugal are also in Pot 1 alongside Spain, Iran, Argentina and the hosts, Uzbekistan.

The full line-up of nations is as follows:

Group A:

Uzbekistan

Netherlands

Paraguay

Costa Rica

Group B:

Brazil

Cuba

Croatia

Thailand

Group C:

Argentina

Ukraine

Afghanistan

Angola

Group D:

Spain

Kazakhstan

New Zealand

Libya

Group E:

Portugal

Panama

Tajikistan

Morocco

Group F:

Iran

Venezuela

Guatemala

France

What is the format for the 2024 FIFA Futsal World Cup?

The nations in each group will play each other once, with the top two teams in each group then automatically qualifying for the Round of 16. A further four teams will advance as the best performing third placed teams.

The knockout stage is then similar to most FIFA tournaments, with nations needing to navigate a Round of 16, Quarter Final, Semi Final and then Final to be crowned champions.

2024 FIFA Futsal World Cup FAQs

Who are the current holders of the FIFA Futsal World Cup?

The 2021 competition, held in Lithuania, saw Portugal secure their first title after beating Argentina 2-1 in the Final. Two goals from Pany of Al Nassr was enough to secure the win after he almost cost his side after missing a penalty in a Semi Final shootout against Kazakhstan.

Who are the favorites for the 2024 FIFA Futsal World Cup?

It's no surprise that the number one ranked nation in the world, Brazil are favorites to win the competition with most sportsbooks.

Portugal and Spain are among the top tipped teams to push the Brazilians all the way, while the likes of Argentina, Iran and Kazakhstan are also being considered outsiders.

Where will the next FIFA Futsal World Cup take place?

The competition will go back to a quadrennial tournament and will be held in 2028. However, a host has yet to be determined and will likely be announced a year before the event takes place.

Which nation has won the most FIFA Futsal World Cup tournaments?

Brazil are by far the most successful team in the competition's history, having won five of the nine World Cups that have taken place. However, they haven't won the competition since 2012.

Spain have two titles to their name, while Argentina and Portugal, the two most recent winners, have one apiece.