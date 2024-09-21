How to watch today's Juventus vs Napoli Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Juventus and SSC Napoli, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Juventus will take on Napoli in the Serie A at the Allianz Stadium on Saturday.

Napoli have won three out of their first four league games of the new season whereas Juventus are off to an unbeaten start. Their form makes this an interesting clash as both teams will be dreaming of the top spot, which is currently occupied by Udinese.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch

How to watch Juventus vs SSC Napoli online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Juventus vs SSC Napoli kick-off time

Date: September 21, 2024 Kick-off time: 12 pm ET Venue: Allianz Stadium

The match will be played at the Allianz Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 12 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Juventus team news

Following Federico Gatti's injury on Tuesday, Brazilian defender Danilo may be called upon to join the hosts' backline.

The only confirmed absentees are former Napoli forward Arkadiusz Milik and Francisco Conceicao.

Juventus possible XI: Di Gregorio; Kalulu, Danilo, Bremer, Cambiaso; Locatelli, Luiz; Gonzalez, Koopmeiners, Yildiz; Vlahovic

Position Players Goalkeepers: Di Gregorio, Perin, Pinsoglio Defenders: Bremer, Danilo, Kalulu, Cambiaso, Cabal, Savona, Rouhi Midfielders: Locatelli, Koopmeiners, McKennie, Adzic, Melo, Thuram, Fagioli, Luiz Forwards: Vlahovic, Yildiz, Gonzalez, Weah, Mbangula

SSC Napoli team news

The visitors' new star striker, Romelu Lukaku, has scored in each of his first two matches for the club. He will be hoping to keep that run going.

Napoli are heading into the game injury-free, allowing them to field their strongest lineup.

Napoli possible XI: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Buongiorno; Mazzocchi, Lobotka, Anguissa, Spinazzola; Politano, Kvaratskhelia; Lukaku.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Meret, Contini, Caprile Defenders: Buongiorno, Jesus, Rui, Rrahmani, Marin, Olivera, Di Lorenzo, Mazzocchi, Spinazzola, Mezzoni Midfielders: Lobotka, Gaetano, Saco, Iaccarino, Popovic, Folorunsho, Zambo Anguissa Forwards: Neres, Simeone, Politano, Zerbin, Ngonge, Kvaratskhelia, Raspadori

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 04/03/24 Napoli 2 - 1 Juventus Serie A 09/12/23 Juventus 1 - 0 Napoli Serie A 24/04/23 Juventus 0 - 1 Napoli Serie A 14/01/23 Napoli 5 - 1 Juventus Serie A 07/01/22 Juventus 1 - 1 Napoli Serie A

