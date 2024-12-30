+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
GOAL

How to watch today's Ipswich vs Chelsea Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Ipswich and Chelsea, as well as kick-off time and team news

Ipswich will take on Chelsea in the Premier League in what will be their last fixture of the year at Portman Road on Monday.

Ipswich are 19th in the standings and will be desperate to pick up a few wins in order to climb out of the relegation zone. The Blues, who have dropped points in their last two fixtures following an impressive spell of wins, will be confident of getting back on track and signing off with a win in 2024.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Ipswich vs Chelsea online - TV channels & live streams

The match can be streamed live on Peacock in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Ipswich vs Chelsea kick-off time

The match will be played at Portman Road on Monday, with kick-off at 2.45 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Ipswich vs Chelsea Probable lineups

IpswichHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-1-4-1

Home team crestCHE
1
A. Muric
3
L. Davis
26
D. O'Shea
6
L. Woolfenden
15
C. Burgess
18
B. Johnson
5
S. Morsy
20
O. Hutchinson
12
J. Cajuste
10
C. Chaplin
19
L. Delap
12
F. Joergensen
2
A. Disasi
4
T. Adarabioyo
3
M. Cucurella
6
L. Colwill
14
J. Felix
20
C. Palmer
25
M. Caicedo
8
E. Fernandez
7
P. Neto
18
C. Nkunku

4-1-4-1

CHEAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Kieran McKenna

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Enzo Maresca

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Ipswich team news

Massimo Luongo remains a doubt following illness, while Chiedozie Ogbene and George Hirst are still sidelined due to more significant injuries.

Sam Morsy is set to make his return after serving a suspension against Arsenal.

Chelsea team news

On Chelsea's side, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is uncertain to feature as he recovers from a knock.

Defensive absences persist, with Wesley Fofana, Benoit Badiashile, and Reece James still out of action. Romeo Lavia, who recently resumed training, remains a doubt, while Mykhaylo Mudryk remains suspended following his recent off-field drug test controversy.

Form

IPS
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/9
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

CHE
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/5
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

IPS

Last 5 matches

CHE

0

Wins

1

Draw

4

Wins

3

Goals scored

16
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

Useful links

