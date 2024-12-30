How to watch today's Ipswich vs Chelsea Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Ipswich and Chelsea, as well as kick-off time and team news

Ipswich will take on Chelsea in the Premier League in what will be their last fixture of the year at Portman Road on Monday.

Ipswich are 19th in the standings and will be desperate to pick up a few wins in order to climb out of the relegation zone. The Blues, who have dropped points in their last two fixtures following an impressive spell of wins, will be confident of getting back on track and signing off with a win in 2024.

Ipswich vs Chelsea kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Portman Road

The match will be played at Portman Road on Monday, with kick-off at 2.45 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Ipswich team news

Massimo Luongo remains a doubt following illness, while Chiedozie Ogbene and George Hirst are still sidelined due to more significant injuries.

Sam Morsy is set to make his return after serving a suspension against Arsenal.

Chelsea team news

On Chelsea's side, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is uncertain to feature as he recovers from a knock.

Defensive absences persist, with Wesley Fofana, Benoit Badiashile, and Reece James still out of action. Romeo Lavia, who recently resumed training, remains a doubt, while Mykhaylo Mudryk remains suspended following his recent off-field drug test controversy.

