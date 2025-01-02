+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Super Cup
team-logo
Kingdom Arena
team-logo
watch on paramount+
GOAL

How to watch today's Inter vs Atalanta Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Super CupInterAtalantaInter vs Atalanta

How to watch the Super Cup match between Inter and Atalanta, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Inter will take on Atalanta in the semi-final of the Italian Super Cup at the Kingdom Arena on Thursday.

Inter have won four games in a row across all competitions and have won their last five games against Atalanta. They will be confident of booking their ticket in the final with a win.

After three wins in a row, Atalanta were held to a draw by Lazio. It will be difficult for them to beat Inter away from home but it will still be an exciting contest between two strong teams.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Inter vs Atalanta online - TV channels & live streams

Paramount+Watch here

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Inter vs Atalanta kick-off time

crest
Super Cup - Super Cup
Kingdom Arena

The match will be played at the Kingdom Arena on Thursday, with kick-off at 2 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Inter vs Atalanta Probable lineups

InterHome team crest

3-5-2

Formation

3-4-1-2

Home team crestATA
1
Y. Sommer
95
A. Bastoni
31
Y. Bisseck
6
S. de Vrij
23
N. Barella
32
F. Dimarco
22
H. Mkhitaryan
2
D. Dumfries
20
H. Calhanoglu
10
L. Martinez
9
M. Thuram
29
M. Carnesecchi
23
S. Kolasinac
16
R. Bellanova
4
I. Hien
77
D. Zappacosta
3
O. Kossounou
13
Ederson
8
M. Pasalic
15
M. de Roon
17
C. De Ketelaere
11
A. Lookman

3-4-1-2

ATAAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Simone Inzaghi

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Gian Piero Gasperini

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Inter team news

Inter manager Simone Inzaghi faces the absence of defenders Benjamin Pavard and Francesco Acerbi, who remain in Milan.

Matteo Darmian has overcome a knee injury to join the squad.

Atalanta team news

Atalanta will be without former Inter wing-back Juan Cuadrado due to a thigh injury sustained on Saturday.

Italian forwards Gianluca Scamacca and Mateo Retegui will also miss out this week.

Form

INT
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/1
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
0/5

ATA
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

INT

Last 5 matches

ATA

5

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

14

Goals scored

3
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

Useful links

Advertisement