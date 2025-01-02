How to watch today's Inter vs Atalanta Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Super Cup match between Inter and Atalanta, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Inter will take on Atalanta in the semi-final of the Italian Super Cup at the Kingdom Arena on Thursday.

Inter have won four games in a row across all competitions and have won their last five games against Atalanta. They will be confident of booking their ticket in the final with a win.

After three wins in a row, Atalanta were held to a draw by Lazio. It will be difficult for them to beat Inter away from home but it will still be an exciting contest between two strong teams.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Inter vs Atalanta online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Inter vs Atalanta kick-off time

Super Cup - Super Cup Kingdom Arena

The match will be played at the Kingdom Arena on Thursday, with kick-off at 2 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Inter team news

Inter manager Simone Inzaghi faces the absence of defenders Benjamin Pavard and Francesco Acerbi, who remain in Milan.

Matteo Darmian has overcome a knee injury to join the squad.

Atalanta team news

Atalanta will be without former Inter wing-back Juan Cuadrado due to a thigh injury sustained on Saturday.

Italian forwards Gianluca Scamacca and Mateo Retegui will also miss out this week.

