How to Watch England at India: Live Stream T20 Cricket, TV Channel

A crucial second T20I match takes place as India faces England at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, with both teams looking to swing momentum in their favor for this five-match series.
Match Details
India and England will lock horns in a highly-anticipated T20I game on Saturday, January 25, 2025, at 8:30 am ET/5:30 am PT at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, India.
|Date
|Saturday, January 25, 2025
|Start Time
|8:30 am ET/5:30 am PT
|Venue
|MA Chidambaram Stadium
|Location
|Chennai, India
|TV Channels
|Willow TV
|Live Stream
|Fubo (Try for free!)
Expected Lineups
India Predicted Playing XI: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel
England Predicted Playing XI: Jos Buttler (captain), Phil Salt (wicketkeeper), Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Overton
What to Expect
This match is part of a five-game series that runs through February 2nd. After the opening match in Kolkata, both teams have traveled to Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium, known for its spin-friendly conditions. India enters the series as the reigning T20 World Champions, while England looks to bounce back under new white-ball coach Brendon McCullum. Sanju Samson comes into the series in remarkable form, having scored three T20I centuries in his last five innings.
How to Watch
The match will air live on Willow TV, with streaming coverage available through Fubo. Pre-match coverage begins 30 minutes before the scheduled start time.
Live stream the India vs. England 2nd T20I Cricket match on Fubo: Start your subscription now!
Regional restrictions may apply.