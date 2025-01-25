How to Watch England at India: Live Stream T20 Cricket, TV Channel

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch England at India T20 Cricket, livestream, TV channel and more

A crucial second T20I match takes place as India faces England at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, with both teams looking to swing momentum in their favor for this five-match series.

Match Details

India and England will lock horns in a highly-anticipated T20I game on Saturday, January 25, 2025, at 8:30 am ET/5:30 am PT at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, India.

Date Saturday, January 25, 2025 Start Time 8:30 am ET/5:30 am PT Venue MA Chidambaram Stadium Location Chennai, India TV Channels Willow TV Live Stream Fubo (Try for free!)

Expected Lineups

India Predicted Playing XI: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel

England Predicted Playing XI: Jos Buttler (captain), Phil Salt (wicketkeeper), Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Overton

What to Expect

This match is part of a five-game series that runs through February 2nd. After the opening match in Kolkata, both teams have traveled to Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium, known for its spin-friendly conditions. India enters the series as the reigning T20 World Champions, while England looks to bounce back under new white-ball coach Brendon McCullum. Sanju Samson comes into the series in remarkable form, having scored three T20I centuries in his last five innings.

How to Watch

The match will air live on Willow TV, with streaming coverage available through Fubo. Pre-match coverage begins 30 minutes before the scheduled start time.

Live stream the India vs. England 2nd T20I Cricket match on Fubo

Regional restrictions may apply.